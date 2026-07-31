Nigerian music star Davido disclosed his ambitions to transition into acting during a recent interview

The singer revealed he has already invested in two films as an executive producer and has a documentary in the works

Davido also spoke about why he believes musicians must keep evolving, comparing music to technology

Nigerian Afrobeats heavyweight Davido has set his sights beyond the recording studio, announcing plans to pursue a career in acting.

The singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, made the revelation during a sit-down interview with Vibe Q, where he opened up about his growing interest in the film industry.

Davido makes known his plans for the next chapter after music. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido, widely known by his nickname OBO, said he already has a foothold in the space as a financier, having backed two projects as an executive producer.

He also confirmed that a personal documentary is currently in post-production and will be released in the near future.

"I want to get into movies. I want to start acting soon. I have invested in two movie already as an executive producer. I also have a documentary coming. It is very, very big. And yeah, I do want to act at some point in the future," he said.

Davido on Music and Creativity

Beyond his acting ambitions, Davido used the interview to reflect on his music career and what has kept him relevant over the years.

He credited his longevity to a willingness to adapt and explore new creative directions, drawing a parallel between the evolution of music and the rapid pace of technological change.

"God has blessed me with an amazing career and fans. I wouldn't ask for another type of career. Music is what I love and music evolves just like technology.

"There's always a new sound, a new creative idea and a new way to tell your story," he stated.

The singer made clear that music remains his primary passion, but his push into film represents a natural extension of his creative identity rather than a departure from it.

For a star who has spent over a decade dominating charts across Africa and beyond, the move into acting would mark a significant new chapter.

Davido drops a big hint about his future beyond music. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's daughter travels to Carribean for vacation

Legit.ng had reported that videos of Davido and his second daughter, Hailey, had surfaced online, stirring emotions among fans.

In one of the touching clips, the little girl was seen boarding a private jet belonging to the singer’s family, a moment that drew admiration from many.

The video also sparked conversations, with a few people sending messages to Davido’s other baby mama and sharing opinions on what she should have done.

Source: Legit.ng