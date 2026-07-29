Nigerian passport holders can access at least 60 countries in 2026 using an electronic visa applied for entirely online

The eVisa system removes the need to visit an embassy, as approval is sent by email and linked directly to the traveller's passport

Destinations on the list span Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, covering tourism, business, and transit purposes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian passport holders have access to at least 60 countries in 2026 through an electronic visa (eVisa) system, which allows travellers to complete the entire application process online without visiting an embassy.

An eVisa is an official digital travel document that is tied directly to the applicant's passport number.

Unlocking the world: Nigerians get access to 60 countries via online eVisa. Photo credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Passportindex.org, once approved, the visa exists in digital form and border officers verify it by scanning the passport upon arrival, meaning travellers do not need a physical sticker or stamp to enter.

Countries Nigerians can access via eVisa

The full list of countries accepting Nigerian passport holders on an eVisa basis in 2026 includes:

Afghanistan, Albania, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bhutan, Bolivia, Botswana, Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ecuador, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guyana, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Mauritania, Moldova, Namibia,

Others include: Nicaragua, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Qatar, Sao Tome and Principe, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Suriname, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The destinations span Africa, Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Pacific, covering a broad range of travel purposes including tourism, short business visits, and transit.

How eVisa application works

According to the Nigeria Immigration Service, applicants fill out forms and upload required documents, such as a passport photograph and flight details, through the official immigration website of whichever country they intend to visit.

If the application is approved, the traveller receives a digital confirmation or approval letter via email.

At the point of entry, border officers scan the traveller's passport to confirm their digital travel authorisation.

No physical visa label is required, and the eVisa is tied securely to the specific passport number used during the application.

The system is generally designed for short-term purposes such as tourism, brief business engagements, or transit stops, rather than long-term stays or work-related travel.

Nigerians can travel to 60 countries in 2026 with new e-visa system. Photo credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

44 visa-free countries Nigerians can travel to

Recall that Henley & Partners released the July 2026 edition of its global passport ranking, placing Nigeria at 90th with a visa-free score of 44.

Nigeria dropped one spot from 89th in April 2026, though its total number of accessible destinations stayed the same.

Nigerian passport holders can reach 44 countries through visa-free entry, visa on arrival, or e-visa, spanning Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean.

Asian countries offering e-visa options to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that several Asian countries now offer e-visa options to Nigerian travellers to reduce embassy visits and complete most of the application process online.

Some operate fully digital visa application systems, while others request extra documentation to support visa approvals.

Nigerian travellers are advised to verify requirements through official immigration portals before applying to these countries.

Source: Legit.ng