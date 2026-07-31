Veteran Nollywood actor Ojopagogo revealed he does not own a personal house despite decades in the entertainment industry

The actor noted that celebrities often project a lifestyle that hides the financial struggles they face behind closed doors

Ojopagogo shared advice for younger Nigerians on why they should prioritise building a home while their children are still young

Veteran Yoruba actor Olayiwola Razaq Olasunkanmi, widely known as Ojopagogo, has made a candid admission about his financial standing, revealing that after years of entertaining Nigerians, he still does not have a house he can call his own.

In a video that emerged online on Thursday, July 30, 2026, the Nollywood actor spoke openly about the gap between how celebrities appear in public and what many of them privately endure.

Actor Ojopagogo reveals his children are his greatest investment. Credit: ojopagogotv

Source: Instagram

"I don't have a house of my own. People only see our lifestyle outside; they don't know what we are going through inside," he said.

Children Are His Greatest Investment

Rather than dwell on regret, Ojopagogo, who is one of the celebrities with a PhD, reframed his situation by pointing to a different kind of wealth.

He explained that investing in his children's upbringing has been his version of building a home.

"When you train your children well, you are also building houses," he said.

The actor also used the moment to pass on practical wisdom to younger Nigerians, urging them to acquire property before their children reach school age. According to him, the financial demands of raising older children, particularly university fees, leave little room for major investments like housing.

Reactions trail actor Ojopagogo's reason for not owning a house. Credit: ojopagogotv

Source: Instagram

"It's better to build your house when your children are still young. The moment they grow up, you can't do much apart from paying school fees. It's well with us," he added.

Watch Ojopagogo share his honest reflections on home ownership and family below:

Fans React to Ojopagogo's Honest Confession

The actor's remarks struck a chord with many Nigerians, with followers flooding the comments section on Facebook in support.

Dare Olorunfemi wrote:

"Why I love this actor is because he is a simple and open minded man who doesn't compare or complete. He has mastered his craft. When we were in school, it was always fun to be around him."

Ebo Funmilayo commented:

"Daddy you speak well sir, but for we wife we should always advice our husband to spend money on valuable thing than buy things that will not have values in the next 2years."

Oluwole Samuel Ayorinde shared:

"A good decision you took. The children a man refused to train while building a house will sell the house later. With time, the children will be in position to build a house you will call your own."

Hawwa Beads wrote:

"He's very very correct honestly I saw the life experience through someone close to."

Adeola Olawumi added:

"This is a word of wisdom from an iconic Yoruba movies ⭐. Shelter is one of the priorities on Earth if Almighty God grant it unto Man it's very good favor but in another hand this life is not balance!"

Lamina Aminat said:

"I've always said this: build your house before your kids get to university age. It becomes very challenging afterwards."

Actor Itele buys a new house and car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Itele D Icon made headlines over his luxury acquisitions.

News spread online that the movie star had bought himself a brand-new Lexus SUV and a new house.

The news was shared on social media by one of his associates, Martins Ogbebor, who posted photos of Itele’s new properties on his Instagram page while congratulating him.

Source: Legit.ng