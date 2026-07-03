Gunmen killed three people in Anyiase community, Benue State, during a recent deadly attack

The deadly attack followed another incident in Okpokwu local government area less than 24 hours prior

According to a former Supervisory Councillor, Akerigba Lawrence, the victims of the attack included two farmers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benue State - Gunmen killed three people during a fresh attack on Anyiase community in Kwande local government area of Benue State.

The deadly attack occurred between Thursday, July 2, and Friday morning, July 3, 2026.

This latest attack comes barley 24-hour after an attack on another rural community in Okpokwu LGA.

A former Supervisory Councillor, Akerigba Lawrence, said the gunmen killed two farmers identified as Asongo Nagwebe and Tarzan Agbahegh.

Akerigba said the gunmen attacked farms at Anyiase in Moon Council Ward at about 3:20pm on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

As reported by Daily Trust, a man and a woman sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Jato-Aka General Hospital for treatment.

He disclosed that the male victim later died while being referred to Makurdi for further medical attention.

According to Akerigba, the gunmen opened fire on a commercial bus conveying passengers after blocking the road at Kyoawen Junction on Friday morning.

However, the number of casualties from the latest road attack could not be immediately ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

The Chairman of the LGA, Vitalis Neji, and the state police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, are yet to confirm or comment on the deadly incident as of press time.

Bandits kill former Benue SSG

Recall that suspected bandits attacked former Benue State Secretary to the State Government (SSG), David Salifu, along the Wukari-Makurdi road.

The assailants ordered Salifu out of his vehicle and shot him after he resisted their instructions.

Salifu died in the early hours of Friday, July 3, 2026, at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi.

Gunmen kill Miyetti Allah chairman, one other.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen killed the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) chairman, Ardo Muhammad, and his companion in Benue State.

The tragic incident has sparked tension among residents in Otukpo and neighbouring communities in Benue State.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, said the state command has launched an investigation into the ambush attack.

Source: Legit.ng