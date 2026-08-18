Late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, known as Serubawon, was a former Governor of Osun State and elder brother of current Governor Ademola Adeleke

A resurfaced clip has drawn attention to a striking similarity between the late senator and his younger brother

The late Isiaka Adeleke's dancing moves have left many Nigerians talking about the family trait the brothers share

A resurfaced video of late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke has caught the attention of Nigerians, showing the former Osun State governor displaying the same distinctive dancing moves that his younger brother, Governor Ademola Adeleke, is widely known for.

Senator Isiaka Adeleke, popularly called Serubawon, served as the first civilian governor of Osun State and was also the elder brother of the current governor, Ademola Adeleke, who earned the nickname "Dancing Governor" for his energetic performances at public events.

A dancing gene in the Adeleke family

The clip has drawn comparisons between the two brothers, with many observers noting that Ademola's now-famous dancing style appears to be a family trait rather than something unique to the sitting governor. The late senator's footwork and rhythm, captured in the footage, bear a striking resemblance to scenes that have made Ademola Adeleke a viral figure across Nigerian social media.

Senator Isiaka Adeleke died on April 23, 2017, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had also served as a senator representing Osun West before his death and remained a prominent figure in the political history of Osun State.

Adeleke brothers' political legacy

Governor Ademola Adeleke, who represents the Accord Party in Osun state, has frequently been in the spotlight not only for governance matters but also for his public displays of dancing at ceremonies and rallies. His elder brother's similar moves, now visible in older footage, suggest the trait runs deep in the Adeleke lineage.

The comparison between the two brothers has renewed public interest in the life and legacy of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who remains a celebrated figure in Osun political history.

See the video of the late Isiaka Adeleke on X here:

Source: Legit.ng