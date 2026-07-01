A popular Benue pastor and two church members have been kidnapped, as the church confirms the attack

Gunmen reportedly stormed the cleric’s residence, sparking concerns among worshippers and residents

The church has shared details of the attack while seeking prayers for the victims’ safe return

A pastor and two members of his church have been abducted by armed men in Benue state.

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 30, when gunmen stormed the home of Samuel Gbinde, a pastor with the Universal Reform Christian Church (URCC), also known as NKST, and took him away along with two church members.

The church confirmed the attack in a statement and said the victims were taken from the pastor’s residence within the church premises in Ishan Classis, Benue.

A fresh incident in Benue has left a church community worried after gunmen abducted a pastor and two members. Photo: Wasenen Yakurugh

Source: Facebook

“It is with a heavy heart, yet with unwavering confidence in the sovereignty of Almighty God, that we announce the unfortunate abduction of our cleric,” a church's statement, sighted on Facebook read.

Church calls for urgent action

The General Secretary of the church, Titus Targba, who said the abduction took place on Tuesday at the pastor’s residence inside the NKST Church, Andyar, Ishan Classis, called on members of the church and the public to pray for the safe release of the victims.

Security agencies, along with the Benue state government and the federal government, were also urged to act quickly to secure their release and arrest those responsible for the kidnapping.

Demand for stronger security measures

The church also pushed for stronger action against kidnapping and violent attacks in the state.

Officials said security efforts should not wait until after attacks happen, but should focus more on stopping such crimes before they occur.

Church members await news after Pastor and two others were kidnapped

Source: Original

​"As the people of God, we remain steadfast in faith, trusting in His unfailing protection and praying for the safe return of our brother, his companions, and all those held captive.

​"May the Lord continue to preserve His Church, comfort the affected families, and grant peace and security to our land," the church added.

Authorities have yet to confirm any rescue or arrest at the time of reporting.

Adeboye speaks on release of Oyo kidnap victims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye said God revealed that abducted Oyo schoolchildren and teachers would be released dramatically.

The RCCG leader said he prayed after the May 15 abduction and received assurance about the victims’ eventual freedom.

His statement drew mixed reactions, with Nigerians debating faith, security failures, and the government’s response to kidnapping cases.

Oyo Police rescue 2 kidnap victims, arrest suspects

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two children were abducted in Ebinpejo village, Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo state.

Police operatives later rescued the victims after tracking the kidnappers’ hideout in a forest area through intelligence efforts.

The command also announced the arrest of four suspected kidnappers, with security agencies and local groups credited for the operation.

Oyo kidnap suspect reveals reason for abduction

Legit.ng previously disclosed that police arrested four suspects linked to the abduction of two children in Oyo state’s Ibarapa area.

One of the suspects, Umaru Usman, claimed supernatural influence pushed him into the crime after his arrest.

The 25-year-old suspect denied masterminding the operation and said he was unaware of some details during the abduction.

Source: Legit.ng