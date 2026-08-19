President Tinubu held a State House meeting with the EFCC chairman and Housing Minister on managing forfeited properties

The EFCC reported recovering more than 1,500 non-monetary assets, mostly properties, between late 2023 and 2025

Forfeited assets linked to ex-CBN governor Emefiele, ex-AGF Malami, and ex-minister Sylva are part of the growing portfolio

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

President Bola Tinubu convened a meeting at the State House in Abuja with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Olanipekun Olukoyede, and the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqha Rabe Darma,

They met with President Tinubu to address the mounting challenge of managing and disposing of seized properties across the country.

"Turning the tide: Tinubu discusses strategy for 1,500 seized properties with EFCC". Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/EFCC

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Nation, the discussions centred on establishing clear transparency and accountability frameworks for handling forfeited real estate, as the Federal Government moves to convert recovered assets into productive public use rather than simply holding them.

According to The Punch, the meeting was held on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

“Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Olanipekun Ola Olukoyede, and Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqha Rabe Darma, met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the management and disposal of seized houses nationwide, under the rules of transparency and Accountability at the State House, Abuja. Tuesday, August 18, 2026.”

Scale of the recovery challenge

The EFCC has reported recovering more than 1,500 non-monetary assets, predominantly properties, between late 2023 and 2025. T

The status of individual assets varies considerably: some have received final forfeiture orders, while others remain under interim orders and may still face appeals or fresh claims.

Among the most prominent assets in government hands is a 753-unit housing estate in the Lokogoma District of Abuja, covering more than 150,000 square metres and comprising duplexes and apartments.

The estate was finally forfeited to the Federal Government in December 2024 and transferred to the Housing Ministry in May 2025 for completion and eventual public deployment.

The property has been linked to former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele, who is also connected to further forfeited assets in Lagos and Delta State, including properties in Lekki Phase 1, Ikoyi, Probyn Road and an industrial complex spanning 22 plots in Agbor.

The Supreme Court in 2026 affirmed the forfeiture of seven additional landed properties tied to him.

The portfolio has grown further this year through proceedings involving former Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, his associates, family members and related companies.

A January interim forfeiture order covered 57 properties valued at roughly ₦213 billion. By July, 48 of those properties, worth about ₦180 billion, had finally been forfeited, with nine released.

The assets stretch across the Federal Capital Territory, Kebbi, Kano and Kaduna states and include hotels, factories, residential buildings and over 100 hectares of land along the Birnin Kebbi-Jega Road.

Tinubu's meeting with the EFCC aims to address 1,500 seized properties nationwide. Photo credit: EFCC/@OfficialABAT

Source: UGC

Other high-profile forfeitures

The EFCC has also secured an interim forfeiture order over nine Abuja properties linked to former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva.

The properties cover terraces, duplexes, office complexes, blocks of flats and buildings in Maitama and Mpape. Separately, 52 housing units at Mercyville Estate in Lekki, Lagos were finally forfeited in July 2026.

Tuesday's meeting is expected to sharpen coordination between the EFCC, which obtains forfeiture orders and takes initial possession of assets, and the Housing Ministry, which has the capacity to assess, complete and manage housing stock transferred to government.

The administration is also building a National Central Database of Forfeited Assets to track recovered properties and prevent them from deteriorating or being quietly returned to private hands.

Tinubu meets Akpabio behind closed doors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu met Senate President Godswill Akpabio behind closed doors at Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Akpabio's official Mercedes sedan arrived at the President's office forecourt at exactly 6:12 pm, hours before the campaign season kicks off.

The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, though the Minister of Information was reportedly with Tinubu just before Akpabio arrived.

Source: Legit.ng