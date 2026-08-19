Shelly Brown is best known as the first wife of country music star Zac Brown, but her story extends well beyond that footnote. She and Zac were married for 12 years, tying the knot in 2006 and announcing their separation in October 2018. Crucially, Shelly was already by Zac's side years before the Zac Brown Band ever became a household name — a quiet constant during the band's grind to the top. In 2018, she made the career switch to the publishing world as Editor-in-Chief of Good Grit magazine.

Musician Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band and his wife Shelly Brown in 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Shelly Brown (née Sloan) married Zac Brown in 2006 , four years after he formed the Zac Brown Band

(née Sloan) married Zac Brown in , four years after he formed the Zac Brown Band The couple announced their separation on 5 October 2018 , after 12 years of marriage

, after of marriage They share five children : Justice, Lucy, Georgia, Joni, and Alexander

: Justice, Lucy, Georgia, Joni, and Alexander Shelly launched her own jewellery brand in 2015 and later became Editor-in-Chief of Good Grit magazine

in 2015 and later became of magazine No verified reports exist of Shelly Brown remarrying

Profile summary

Shelly Brown Zac Brown Full name Shelly Sloan Brown Zachry Alexander Brown Born c. 1984–1985, Georgia, USA 31 July 1978, Atlanta, Georgia, USA Education Georgia State University; Bauder College (design degree) University of Georgia Occupation Jewellery designer; magazine editor Singer, songwriter, musician Known for First wife of Zac Brown; Good Grit Editor-in-Chief Lead singer of Zac Brown Band Married 2006–2018 (Zac Brown) Shelly Brown (2006–2018); Kelly Yazdi (2023); Kendra Scott (2026) Children Justice, Lucy, Georgia, Joni, Alexander Five (with Shelly Brown)

Who is Shelly Brown?

Early life and education

A Fayette County native, Shelly Brown has always had her hand in the artistic community. Born and raised in Georgia, she has always had a unique Southern style, capitalising on her creative talents from an early age — crafting her own childhood jewellery and designing and hand-sewing prom dresses for friends.

After attending Georgia State University, she earned a degree in fashion design from Bauder College in Atlanta. Upon receiving her degree, Shelly's love for jewellery resurfaced and she began working as an apprentice under a master jeweller. Her daughter Georgia's middle name is Sloan — a nod to Shelly's maiden name.

Shelly Brown (L) and singer Zac Brown attend the Songwriters Hall of Fame 46th Annual Induction and Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 18, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Michael Stewart

Source: Getty Images

What is Shelly Brown known for?

Shelly is known for several things: her long marriage to Zac Brown, her jewellery design career, and her work in publishing. She maintained a mostly low profile while Brown climbed the ranks of country music, but she helped significantly in his private life starting early in his career, serving as an invisible hand during the band's rise.

Shelly Brown played an integral role in the singer's backstory, especially during the most formative years of his music career and family life.

Shelly Brown and Zac Brown: how they met

The exes were introduced by one of Zac's friends and had their first kiss on New Year's Eve.

"My date had stood me up and I remember walking back to my friends with, like, two minutes before midnight and thinking, 'I'm not gonna have anybody to kiss on New Year's.'" — Zac Brown, 2015 interview with Big Machine Label Group, recalling the night he met Shelly

In a 2017 interview with the Grand Ole Opry's Better Half series, Shelly said, "A friend of his introduced us… I was really young — I had just finished college."

After she graduated from college, they tied the knot in 2006. The Zac Brown Band had formed in 2002 and earned their first triple-platinum album with The Foundation in 2008 — meaning Shelly married Zac before the band's major commercial breakthrough.

Shelly Brown's children

The couple initially had four daughters — Joni, Justice, Lucy, and Georgia — within five years and had planned to keep having children until they welcomed a boy. On 5 May 2014, they welcomed their first and only son, Alexander Frost Brown.

Zac and Shelly have continuously co-parented their children, and he once referred to his ex-wife as an amazing mother, saying:

"I couldn't have a more amazing mum for them. They're our first priority and they've got steadiness and love from both sides. Our kids are a product of all the love and time we give them."

What happened to Zac Brown's first marriage?

The separation announcement

Zac and Shelly announced their break-up in October 2018 after being married for 12 years. Their statement to People was measured and dignified.

"We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple." — Zac and Shelly Brown, joint statement to People, October 2018

While the reasons behind their divorce have not been fully disclosed, Zac has been open about the challenges of balancing his music career with family life. In interviews, he has spoken about the difficulties of being away from home for long periods while on tour and the toll it takes on relationships.

How the split influenced Zac's music

The divorce inspired some of the music on Zac Brown Band's The Owl album as well as Zac's solo album The Controversy. "You know, lots of things that you don't ever foresee," he shared in a 2019 interview with CBS This Morning. "But when you live in something long enough that it's not working anymore… it's healthier to not live in conflict than it is to try to stay."

"She absolutely was the one. And, you know, we have five amazing, beautiful children together. And that was the reason that we were together." — Zac Brown, The Boot, 2019

Shelly Brown's career and life after divorce

Jewellery design

In the autumn of 2015, Shelly launched her self-titled jewellery brand and created her designs at the family's Atlanta home. Entertainment and lifestyle retailer HSN teamed up with Shelly Brown in January 2018 to showcase her namesake collection. The line featured versatile, luxurious pieces, including an exclusive charity necklace.

According to multiple magazines, Shelly Brown's jewellery collection is a perfect combination of glam meets boho-chic, making bold statement pieces and drawing inspiration from life at home and on the road.

Good Grit magazine

In 2018, Shelly made the career switch to the publishing world as Editor-in-Chief of Good Grit magazine. A native of the South and a lover of stories, she gets to share her love of home through the magazine.

Shelly Brown and Zac at the new developments at Camp Southern Ground in 2016. Photos: @Zac Brown Band

Source: Facebook

Philanthropy and community work

The couple co-founded Camp Southern Ground together. Founded by Zac Brown in 2011, Camp Southern Ground is an inclusive Georgia summer camp for kids aged 7–17 and a year-round home for veterans.

Shelly has worked with children through local organisations such as Wellspring Living, and sits on the board of Hands United, a local nonprofit organisation.

Latest news: Zac Brown marries Kendra Scott

Zac Brown and Kendra Scott got married on 25 May 2026, at a private villa overlooking the caldera in Santorini, Greece, with their immediate families and close friends.

Between his marriage to Shelly and his wedding to Kendra, Zac Brown divorced Shelly and went on to marry actress, model and stuntwoman Kelly Yazdi in 2023. The marriage only lasted a few months before the couple split, later embroiling in a lengthy court battle involving lawsuits and public accusations over social media messages.

Shelly has not publicly responded to Zac's later relationships or any recent developments. She has chosen to keep her focus on family and personal matters away from the spotlight.

US country singer Zac Brown (R) and US jewellery designer Kendra Scott in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Where is Shelly Brown now?

Shelly Brown remains a private figure based in Georgia. She maintains a private life away from media attention, and continues to co-parent her five children with Zac.

Her career pivots — from jewellery design to magazine editorial — show a woman building her own identity entirely separate from her ex-husband's fame. There are no verified reports of Shelly Brown remarrying.

FAQs

Who did Shelly Brown marry? Shelly Brown married country music star Zac Brown in 2006. They separated in October 2018 after 12 years of marriage. What happened to Zac Brown's first marriage? Zac and Shelly Brown announced their separation on 5 October 2018 in a joint statement to People, citing their journeys leading in different directions. No specific reason was ever publicly disclosed. How many children do Shelly Brown and Zac Brown have? They share five children together: daughters Justice, Lucy, Georgia, and Joni, and son Alexander, born on 5 May 2014. What is Shelly Brown known for? Shelly Brown is known as Zac Brown's first wife, as a jewellery designer with a nationally sold brand, and as Editor-in-Chief of southern culture publication Good Grit magazine. Has Shelly Brown remarried? There are no verified reports of Shelly Brown remarrying since her divorce from Zac Brown was finalised. Where is Shelly Brown now? Shelly Brown lives in Georgia, where she has worked as a magazine editor and community volunteer, and continues to co-parent her five children. What is Shelly Brown's maiden name? Shelly Brown's maiden name is Sloan — a tribute honoured in the middle name of her daughter Georgia Sloan Brown. Did the divorce inspire any Zac Brown music? Yes — the split is widely credited as influencing tracks on the Zac Brown Band album The Owl and Zac's solo record The Controversy.

Quick facts

Shelly Brown co-founded Camp Southern Ground, a nonprofit camp for children and veterans in Fayetteville, Georgia

She served as Editor-in-Chief of Good Grit , a southern culture magazine, from 2018

, a southern culture magazine, from 2018 Her jewellery line launched in 2015 and was stocked in national retailers including HSN

She sits on the board of Hands United, a nonprofit combating human rights issues

Her daughter Georgia's middle name, Sloan, is Shelly's own maiden name

Legit shared more details about Zac Brown's marriages, including his relationships with Shelly Brown, Kelly Yazdi, and Kendra Scott. The stark contrast between his 12-year commitment to Shelly and the tumultuous four-month marriage to Yazdi reveals the complexities of love and family life in the public eye.

Source: Legit.ng