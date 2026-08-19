A helicopter crashed at Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County, Kenya, killing all six people on board

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the accident happened at around 09:13 local time during a scenic flight

Authorities have deployed drones to assess the crash site as the area remains inaccessible on the ground

A helicopter carrying six people came down at Mount Ololokwe in Samburu county, central Kenya, on Wednesday, August 19, with officials confirming no survivors. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Department delivered the news to the BBC but said the identities of those on board had not yet been confirmed. Local media reports suggest the aircraft was transporting tourists at the time.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said the crash occurred at approximately 09:13 local time (06:13 GMT). According to the authority, the helicopter had departed from a wildlife conservancy in Losaiba and was heading to Ewaso Nyiro, a river that runs through several national reserves in the region.

**Aircraft Type and Rescue Efforts**

The KCAA identified the aircraft as a Eurocopter EC130 B4 and said it was co-ordinating operations at the scene. An image circulating online showed smoke rising from the crash site on the mountain.

The Kenya Red Cross told the BBC that rescue teams had not yet been able to reach the site because of how remote the location is. Drones are being used to survey the area and assess conditions on the ground.

The KCAA said the transport ministry and the Air Accident Investigations Department would jointly lead the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Source: Legit.ng