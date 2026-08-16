Dunamis Senior Pastor Paul Enenche fired back at Sheikh Yahya Jingir's comments during Sunday service in Abuja, defending the standing of Christians in Nigeria

Jingir had called on Muslims to back a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket in 2027 at an event attended by the governors of Kano and Jigawa states

Ambassador-designate Femi Fani-Kayode also weighed in on Jingir's remarks, warning that such rhetoric risks deepening religious divisions across the country

Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, has pushed back firmly against remarks linked to Islamic cleric Sheikh Yahya Jingir, insisting that no religion holds a superior position over Christianity in Nigeria.

Enenche made his position clear during Sunday service at the church's Abuja headquarters, telling his congregation that Christians could not be treated as second-class citizens in their own country. He argued that Christians are spread across every corner of Nigeria in significant numbers and that the church remains a powerful institution in national life.

The pastor warned those he accused of making divisive statements that they should not take the Christian community for granted, calling on security agencies to monitor public comments capable of inciting violence. He also challenged the contributions of those promoting such narratives to Nigeria's development, accusing them of fuelling unnecessary discord.

Muslim-Muslim ticket: What Jingir said

The controversy began after a video of Jingir circulated on social media in which the cleric urged Muslims to rally behind a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket in the 2027 general elections. He made the remarks at a gathering that included Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf and Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi.

At the event, Jingir praised President Bola Tinubu for running with a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election and declared his personal support for the arrangement. He called on fellow Muslims to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of future polls, while acknowledging that Christians and members of other religious groups had opposed the arrangement.

Fani-Kayode also responds

Nigeria's Ambassador-designate to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, also criticised Jingir's comments, describing them as provocative and harmful to national unity. While saying he respected the cleric personally, Fani-Kayode argued the remarks risked inflaming an already sensitive religious environment.

He maintained that Nigeria is a secular, multi-religious state and does not belong exclusively to any single faith. Fani-Kayode added that his own backing for a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the coming election was based on his view of the candidates' competence and character, not their religion. He noted that future elections could just as easily produce a Christian-Christian ticket and urged Nigerians to keep political conversations focused on leadership and policy rather than faith.

Source: Legit.ng