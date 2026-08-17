Kwankwaso said governors who have failed their constituents are defecting to the APC, hoping the party's machinery will save them in 2027

The NDC vice-presidential candidate pointed to insecurity, poverty, and unemployment as factors that could turn voters against incumbent governors

Kwankwaso spoke during a NAN Personality Interview Series appearance in Abuja on Sunday, August 16

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has warned that governors banking on state structures and political influence to secure re-election in 2027 are heading for a rude awakening.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, made the remarks on Sunday, August 16, during the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Personality Interview Series held in Abuja.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso warns incumbent governors that their political influence will not secure re-election in 2027. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

He said a number of sitting governors who had done little to address the problems facing their people were now crossing into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), apparently in the belief that the party's political machinery would be enough to carry them through the 2027 polls.

"What I foresee in the 2027 elections is that most of the governors seeking re-election will be disappointed because people will not support them," he said.

Why Kwankwaso believes voters will push back

Kwankwaso argued that Nigerians are becoming far more politically aware and that widespread suffering, including insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and crumbling public services, would shape how people vote.

He said citizens had every right to demand better governance given the conditions many communities currently face.

He also raised concerns about the number of children out of school across the country, describing it as one of many clear signs that governments had not done enough with the resources available to them.

Drawing on his own record, Kwankwaso said his administration as Kano governor prioritised education by expanding access at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels.

He said the government also ran programmes targeting the Almajiri challenge and built student hostels as part of investments in educational infrastructure.

He said his tenure showed that meaningful improvements in citizens' welfare were possible when resources were properly directed, not just abundant.

Kwankwaso on political defections to APC

The senator was also critical of the tide of politicians leaving opposition parties for the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing the movement as a calculated attempt to gain political cover rather than a genuine shift in values.

Despite his warnings about the behaviour of incumbent governors, Kwankwaso said he remained confident that voters would have the final say in determining who governs them after the next election.

Peter Obi, who was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, has Kwankwaso as his running mate as the party prepares to contest the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso: "My ticket with Obi unbeatable"

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), declared that no other ticket in the 2027 presidential election can match the combination of himself and Peter Obi in terms of credibility, capacity, and genuine concern for ordinary Nigerians.

Kwankwaso made the claim during an appearance on the News Agency of Nigeria Personality Interview Series in Abuja on Sunday, August 16.

Source: Legit.ng