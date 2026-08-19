The University of Abuja announced its 2026/2027 Post-UTME screening exercise, now operating under its new name, Yadudu Gowon University

The school set a minimum JAMB score of 180 and required at least five O'level credits, including English and Mathematics, for UTME applicants

Prospective students raised concerns about portal glitches preventing them from completing their applications before the deadline

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The University of Abuja, now officially renamed Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja, has opened its online Post-UTME screening portal for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering both UTME and Direct Entry candidates.

According to a notice published by the Office of the Registrar, the portal opened on Wednesday, August 13, 2026, and will close on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

University of Abuja sets JAMB cut-off mark for 2026/2027 Post-UTME screening. Photo credit: UNIABUJA

Source: Facebook

Candidates applying through UTME must have scored a minimum of 180 in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Who qualifies for UniAbuja screening

Beyond the JAMB score requirement, UTME applicants must hold at least five credit passes in their O'level results, which must include both English Language and Mathematics.

Direct Entry applicants are required to present a recognised qualification such as an NCE, ND, first degree, or HND to be eligible for consideration.

The announcement was shared on the university's verified X account, @UofANigeria, on Tuesday, August 19, 2026.

Portal glitches draw complaints from applicants

Despite the announcement, several prospective students took to the comments section to flag technical difficulties preventing them from completing their applications.

@olu_therebel wrote:

"Please kindly find something to do about your portal; most applicants are getting 'data is not found, ' which they have not been able to apply due to your portal glitch. It is really frustrating; kindly readjust the date a little longer."

@Bigmumeen1 raised a separate concern:

"But why is the O level not reflecting on the school portal despite the O level having been uploaded in JAMB CAPS?"

@AuwalAliyuGml highlighted a specific problem affecting a category of applicants:

"DE applicants are still unable to do the screening, and we have just 7 days to end it; please kindly fix the problem."

@raphaelogbodo97 also sought clarification, asking: "Does the post-UTME process and application also apply to the School of Nursing?"

The university had not publicly responded to the technical complaints at the time of publication. With the portal set to close on August 26, affected candidates have a narrow window to resolve any issues before the deadline.

UNILAG releases 2026/2027 Post-UTME instructions

Recall that UNILAG released detailed instructions for candidates ahead of its remotely proctored 2026/2027 Post-UTME aptitude test.

The university outlined strict technical and examination rules candidates must follow to avoid possible disqualification.

UNILAG warned candidates against scammers, stressing that only official channels handle the screening exercise.

Post-UTME 2026: Universities that have released admission forms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that several Nigerian universities have commenced the sale of Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening forms for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Institutions, including UNIPORT, UNIMED, Covenant University, and Babcock University, have announced admission details for prospective candidates.

Candidates are advised to monitor official school portals regularly for updates on cut-off marks, eligibility requirements, and screening dates.

Source: Legit.ng