Benedicta Otoibhi, a fresh LASU graduate, announced on LinkedIn that she emerged as the only First Class Honours student in her entire department

She achieved a 5.0 GPA six consecutive times, having begun her academic journey with a 3.17 GPA before turning her performance around

Benedicta also defended and published her final year project with an A grade of 93, capping off a graduation run that earned her features in Forbes and other publications

Benedicta Otoibhi, a fresh graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), has sent social media into a frenzy after announcing that she finished her degree as the sole First Class Honours student in her entire department, achieving a 5.0 GPA in her final semester for the sixth consecutive time.

Writing on LinkedIn in August 2026, Benedicta shared the news with unmistakable emotion, counting out each of her six consecutive 5.0 GPAs one by one.

Lagos State University Student Who Got 5.0 GPA 6 Times Emerges Best in Department, Shares Story

Source: UGC

From 3.17 to the Top of Her Class

What makes the story particularly striking is where it started. Benedicta revealed that her academic journey began at a 3.17 GPA, a far cry from the perfect scores she would go on to achieve repeatedly. In the comments section, she added that she not only wrapped up her Bachelor's degree with a 5.0 in her final semester but also successfully defended and published her final year project with an A grade of 93.

Her consistency throughout the programme earned her recognition well beyond the university walls.

In her post, Benedicta reflected on the weight of the journey, writing, "The vision is free, but the journey isn't — it is costly." She acknowledged wading through personal challenges daily, describing the internal fight as committing to a story that read, "even these didn't stop me."

Reactions to Benedicta's Achievement

Her announcement drew warm responses from those who encountered the post.

Robert Felix Efe said:

"Congratulations on your first class result Benedicta Otoibhi. That's an amazing feat that shows you're a self motivated high achiever. However, I don't know if it's okay to lead with the fact that you're the only first class graduate in the department."

Chisom Asonye said:

"We don't have to feel it, we just have to believe it acknowledge it and step into it. Thank you Benedicta Otoibhi for this achievers mindset."

Munachiso Chiedozie said:

"Very big congratulations Benedicta the dedication and discipline backed by grace! What a combo."

Closing her post on a note of faith and encouragement, Benedicta urged her readers to trust God fully and to resist the pull of mediocrity, writing,

"No matter how hard it gets, always remember that you're in this game never to settle for mediocrity when excellence is yet attainable."

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng