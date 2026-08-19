Wizkid's partner Jada Pollock commented on a viral video condemning women who date married men

The video features a woman delivering a blunt, unapologetic message aimed at those she calls 'Jezebels'

Jada Pollock's reaction raised eyebrows online given her own relationship with Wizkid

Wizkid's partner Jada Pollock has sparked conversation after publicly reacting to a viral video in which a woman delivers a fierce condemnation of anyone who dates a married man.

The clip, which circulated widely on Instagram on 19 August 2026, shows a woman speaking directly to camera in what appears to be a bedroom setting.

Jada Pollock’s comment about other women’s husbands gets people curious. Credit: @jada_p/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her message is blunt and unapologetic, targeting women she describes as knowingly pursuing men who are already in committed marriages.

In the video, the speaker makes her position crystal clear:

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but if you are dealing with somebody's husband, I don't fucck with you." She goes on to call such women "evil" and "a Jezebel," adding that no married man ultimately leaves his wife for another woman. "That man is not leaving his wife for you," she says. "So at the end of the day, you went and did all of that."

Jada Pollock Weighs In

The video was reposted by gossip account TheTattleRoomNg, where it caught the attention of Jada Pollock, who shared her thoughts in the comments.

She wrote: "Louder, if more women had this mentality, the world would be a better place."

The comment drew immediate attention given Jada's own relationship with Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, with whom she shares children.

Wizkid is widely known to have had multiple partners and children with different women simultaneously, a dynamic that has played out publicly over the years.

Watch the viral Instagram video Jada reacted to:

Why the Reaction Raised Eyebrows

Observers were quick to note the irony in Jada's endorsement of the video's message.

Some felt her agreement with the sentiment contradicted aspects of her own situation, while others argued she was simply expressing a view many women hold regardless of personal history.

Jada Pollock’s latest comment about married men leaves fans divided. Credit: @jada_p

Source: Instagram

Wizkid confirms US festival performances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian superstar Wizkid will headline BlastFest in Seattle on July 18, joining DJ Mustard, Shenseea, Tyla, and Pheelz.

The Grammy winner also announced his performance at Trillville Festival Deluxe in Minneapolis on July 24.

These shows highlight his 2026 US festival schedule, celebrating Black music and culture with fans eagerly anticipating his sets.

Source: Legit.ng