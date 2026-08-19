Taiwo Aromolaran, a public-interest attorney, visited EFCC headquarters in 2021 expecting to collect a rejection letter after an unsuccessful job application

She refused to accept the letter when it was handed to her, triggering an exchange with HR staff that changed the course of her career

Her bold stance caught the attention of a senior EFCC official who happened to walk into the room at that exact moment

Taiwo Aromolaran, a public-interest attorney and financial crimes prosecutor, has recounted on LinkedIn how she went to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters in 2021 expecting to leave with a rejection letter but walked out with her first job.

Aromolaran had visited the commission the previous day with her NYSC posting letter, only for the human resources team to ask her to return the next morning to collect a formal rejection.

A lawyer has shared how she got her first job after an unexpected encounter at the EFCC headquarters in 2021. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Taiwo Aromolaran, EFCC

Source: Getty Images

That night, she could not sleep. Lying awake in her hotel room, she said she even cried, having already reached out to contacts in influential positions without success.

Before she left for EFCC the following morning, she prayed what she described as a difficult prayer: "Lord, I want this soooo bad. But if it's not your will, I let go of it now."

The moment that changed everything

When HR handed her the rejection letter, Aromolaran refused to collect it. The standoff that followed brought her face to face with EFCC Executive Chairman Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, who walked into the room at that precise moment. She later admitted she did not immediately recognise who he was.

After the HR officer explained the situation, Bawa turned his attention to Aromolaran directly.

"Kopa, what did you study?" he asked.

"Law, sir," she replied, her hands instinctively moving behind her back, military-style.

He followed up by asking where she had studied, and she told him she had read law at the University of Ibadan. Bawa studied her for a moment, then snapped his fingers twice at the HR officer.

"Accept her. Put her in the Legal Department," he said, before leaving the room as quickly as he had entered.

Aromolaran shared the experience on LinkedIn five days ago, describing the moment as one of those rare instances where a person can feel they are standing inside something extraordinary, even when the full weight of it has not yet registered.

"You feel nothing but you see God," she wrote on LinkedIn.

EFCC: Netizens react to lawyer's story

The post drew a wave of responses from professionals who found both the faith and the audacity in her story deeply moving.

Tope Arowolo said:

"This gave me chills. 'I refused to accept it' is such a powerful line, that kind of quiet boldness paired with real faith is the game changer. And that prayer the night before, 'I want this so bad, but if it's not your will, I let go of it,' is one of the hardest and most honest prayers to actually pray. What happened next wasn't coincidence, it was confirmation."

AGBO JOHN wrote:

"Sometimes, the breakthrough isn't far away, it's waiting behind the consistency you're about to give up on. Don't just pray for the opportunity. Prepare for it."

Banda Khalifa added:

"Persistence often creates the moment when preparation can finally be seen. Career outcomes can change quickly when you remain present, composed, and ready to show the value you bring, Taiwo Aromolaran."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a drama had played out in a court when an EFCC lawyer lectured the presiding judge.

Adeleke orders suit withdrawal against EFCC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Adeleke had ordered the withdrawal of Osun's suit against the EFCC after Tinubu's call.

Adeleke announced this during an interview with Channels Television, hours after he was declared winner of the August 15 governorship election.

The Osun government had taken the EFCC to court after the anti-graft agency froze the state's statutory allocation account as part of an investigation into the alleged fraudulent handling of government funds.

Source: Legit.ng