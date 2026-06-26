Gunmen have killed Miyetti Allah chairman Ardo Muhammad and companion in Benue State

Incident sparks tension in Otukpo and neighbouring communities

Police have launched an investigation into the ambush attack

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Otukpo LGA, Benue State - Gunmen have killed the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in Benue State, Ardo Muhammad, and one other person, identified as Yakubu Isah in Benue State.

The Miyetti Allah chairman and Isah were killed in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

The tragic incident has triggered tension in parts of Otukpo and neighbouring Ohinmini Local Government Area.

As reported by The Punch, the gunmen reportedly ambushed MACBAN’s vehicle and killed him and the other occupant.

The MACBAN chairman nd his companion were travelling back after attending a peace meeting allegedly convened by the Divisional Police Officer of Ohinmini with leaders of the Ayunne community in Ohinmini.

Miyetti Allah chairman’s eldest son made this known to newsmen in a telephone interview late on Friday, June 36, 2026.

The Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Maxwell Ogiri, said there was palpable tension in the community and other neighbouring communities in the local government area.

“It is true that the state chairman of MACBAN was killed within Otukpo LGA this afternoon. The killing has raised tension in the community and environs.”

The state police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, said an investigation was ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng