Nigerian Air Force (NAF) announced shortlisted candidates for admission interviews in secondary schools

Air Force, led by Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, fixed August 2026 interview dates for Military and Girls' School admissions

Candidates can verify results and download interview letters on the Nigerian Air Force's official website

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday, July 1, announced the release of the list of candidates shortlisted for admission interviews.

As reported by The Punch, the applicants were selected for interviews into Junior Secondary School 1 of the Air Force Military School, Air Force Girls’ Military School, Jos, and other Air Force Secondary Schools for the 2026/2027 academic session.

NAF releases 2026/2027 admission interview shortlist for Air Force Military and secondary schools. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: UGC

NAF releases 2026 admission shortlist

The announcement was made in a public notice issued by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the director of public relations and information at NAF headquarters, and shared on the agency's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

It stated that the list is available on the Nigerian Air Force website, www.airforce.mil.ng, and the Nigerian Air Force Education Command website.

The Air Force also said sample interview letters are available for download on the portal.

The statement said, according to Leadership:

“The list of successful candidates is available on the Nigerian Air Force website and the Nigerian Air Force Education Command website.”

NAF announces interview dates nationwide

The Air Force also informed applicants that sample interview letters have been uploaded to the portal for download ahead of the screening exercise.

It disclosed that interviews for admission into the Air Force Military School and Air Force Girls’ Military School in Jos would be conducted in two phases.

The statement read:

“Interview for Air Force Military School and Air Force Girls’ Military School, Jos, is scheduled from August 3, 2026, for Batch A and August 7, 2026, for Batch B.”

Nigerian Defence Academy cadets and logo. Photo: @NDefenceAcademy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Furthermore, it added that interviews for candidates seeking admission into other Air Force Secondary Schools across the country would commence on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

The military authority also urged all shortlisted candidates to use the online result-checking portal to verify their entrance examination results and obtain the necessary documents required for the interview process.

NAF's post can be viewed below via the X post:

Read more on Nigerian Air Force

NAF releases list of eligible applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Air Force released the list of eligible applicants for BMTC 45/2025 and provided an official link for verification.

The Air Force Headquarters announced that the aptitude test would be held on 13 December 2025 across 15 centres nationwide.

NAF reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process.

Source: Legit.ng