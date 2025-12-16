Nigerian Air Force released the list of eligible applicants for BMTC 45/2025 and provided an official link for verification

Air Force Headquarters announced that the aptitude test held on 13 December 2025 across 15 centres nationwide

NAF reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has released the list of eligible applicants for the Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 45/2025 aptitude test, providing prospective candidates with an official link to verify their status.

The announcement was made in a public notice issued by the Air Force Headquarters, confirming that the list has been uploaded to the NAF recruitment portal.

BTMC 45/2025: Nigerian Air Force Releases List of Eligible Applicants, Link to Check Emerges

Source: Twitter

The public notice via X, was signed by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Force Headquarters, and dated 9 December 2025.

List published on official recruitment portal

According to the statement, applicants can check their eligibility status via the official recruitment website at www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng.

“The Nigerian Air Force wishes to inform the general public that the list of eligible applicants for the Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 45/2025 aptitude test has been published on the NAF recruitment portal,” the statement said.

The Air Force urged candidates to rely solely on official platforms for accurate information, warning against fraudulent links and unofficial intermediaries.

Aptitude test scheduled nationwide

The NAF disclosed that the aptitude test will hold on 13 December 2025 across 15 designated centres nationwide, with proceedings expected to commence at 7:00 a.m.

“All shortlisted applicants are advised to arrive early at their respective centres and must come with their acknowledgement slips and required writing materials, as these are compulsory for participation,” the statement added.

Applicants advised to comply strictly with guidelines

Candidates were reminded to adhere strictly to all instructions issued by the Air Force to avoid disqualification.

“Failure to present the required documents or late arrival at the test centres may result in exclusion from the exercise,” the NAF cautioned.

Commitment to merit-based recruitment reaffirmed

Reaffirming its recruitment principles, the Nigerian Air Force said the exercise is part of its broader effort to strengthen professionalism and operational capacity.

“The NAF remains committed to a transparent, credible and merit-based recruitment process aimed at selecting the most qualified young Nigerians to serve with honour and professionalism,” the statement said.

Prospective applicants have been advised to regularly check the recruitment portal for updates and further instructions ahead of the aptitude test.

Source: Legit.ng