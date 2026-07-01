Breaking: Presidency Breaks Silence On Appointment Scandal Against Gbaja

The Presidency dismissed bribery allegations levelled against Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila by a man who claimed to head a presidential council

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said police established that Adeniyi Adeyemi's agency was fictitious and that he forged his appointment letter

Onanuga revealed that Adeyemi operated 34 bank accounts, including nine opened in the names of fake government agencies

The Presidency has exonerated Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, over allegations of bribery made by a man who claimed to serve as director general of a presidential council, describing the accuser as a fraudster who fabricated his own government appointment.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, in a statement issued on Wednesday, identified the accuser as Adeyemi Adeniyi Matthew, saying he had been parading himself as the head of a body called the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, which the Presidency says does not exist.

FG rejects allegations against Femi Gbajabiamila over purported agency head’s claims. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@femigbaja

Source: Twitter

Allegations against Gbajabiamila

Adeyemi had publicly accused Gbajabiamila of demanding the N27,395,510,136 take-off grant allocated to the council.

He further alleged that Gbajabiamila collected N400 million through a proxy to secure his appointment, with a balance of N200 million outstanding, a dispute he claimed caused the breakdown in their relationship.

Adeyemi called on President Tinubu to constitute an independent investigative panel to compel the Chief of Staff to produce all official documents he had signed since assuming office, among other demands.

Presidency's rebuttal

Onanuga stated that it was, in fact, Gbajabiamila's office that first raised the alarm about the fraudulent agency, after the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council complained that another body appeared to be operating in conflict with its mandate.

On October 17, the Chief of Staff wrote to the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police, requesting an investigation into individuals forging appointment letters from his office.

The statement noted that, separately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had grown suspicious of Adeyemi after he convened a meeting with ambassadors at the Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments in Asokoro on October 10, 2025, without any clearance from the ministry.

In a letter dated October 15 and signed by Ambassador Anderson Madubuike, the ministry sought clarification from the National Security Adviser and the Chief of Staff on the status of Adeyemi's agency.

Onanuga was unequivocal in his denial of any appointment:

"The Chief of Staff could not have issued a letter of appointment to a non-existent agency. Moreover, the Chief of Staff does not make appointments or write letters, as these are the exclusive preserve of the Office of the Secretary of the Government of the Federation."

Following a police investigation, officers determined that the agency was entirely fictitious, that Adeyemi had forged his appointment letter and other recovered documents, and that he had falsely applied for a note verbal from the Foreign Affairs Ministry to obtain United States visas for himself and staff members.

Investigators also found that Adeyemi operated 34 bank accounts, nine of which were opened under the names of fake government agencies, including the FCT Investment Promotion Agency and Public Private Partnership.

The police further established that he used forged documents to open a Central Bank of Nigeria account by misleading the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, though no government funds were transferred into it.

Tinubu told to suspend Gbajabiamila

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked President Bola Tinubu to suspend Femi Gbajabiamila, the Nigerian leader's chief of staff (CoS).

In a statement by Atiku’s media office on Tuesday afternoon, June 30, obtained by Legit.ng, Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections, advised President Tinubu to “lead by example by holding his own appointees accountable for their actions.”

Source: Legit.ng