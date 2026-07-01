Alexx Ekubo's family drama has taken another turn following a series of allegations against his stepmother

One of the late actor's cousins, David, who demanded answers to questions surrounding his death, took an unexpected action

A look at David Ekubo's social media pages showed noticeable changes days after his bold allegations

David Ekubo, the cousin of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, has deleted multiple Instagram posts calling out the deceased's stepmother.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that days after Alexx's burial ceremony, David caused a buzz online after he demanded answers to the controversy surrounding the Nollywood actor's death.

Days after demanding answers from Alexx Ekubo's stepmother, actor cousin deletes multiple post. Credit: davidekubo/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Calling out Alexx's stepmother, David alleged that she failed to inform his biological sister about the deterioration of his health.

“We are Igbo’s, and we have a culture. Let the blogger let us know if they would allow such in their own family. This stepmother sat quietly and watched him as his health deteriorated, vital organs removed and till he took his last breath without informing his only biological sister, who has being on the journey of life with him. Yes, only a stepmother would do that. No real mother would do that to siblings or children that she birth.”

He also clarified that the family does not recognise claims about Alexx being married, stressing that their questions are directed solely at his stepmother.

Aside from taking down the multiple posts on his Instagram page, David also locked his comment section.

His last post on Instagram and Facebook, as of the time this report was published, was a moving tribute to Alexx after his death.

"kenna my heart aches beyond words. Your sudden departure has left a pain so deep that it is hard to accept you are truly gone. You were more than a cousin to me, you were a brother, a friend, and a cherished part of my life, you, i call you RESTORER because you usually appear when the going gets tough, when all hope was lost. The memories we shared will forever remain in my heart, and the void you have left can never be filled. Though tears flow and our hearts are broken, we thank God for the time we had with you. Sleep on, Ikenna Nwannem😢You will be forever loved, deeply missed, and never forgotten. Rest in perfect peace," the message read.

Legit.ng also reported that another relative of Alexx Ekubo, Clinton, had corroborated David's claim about the actor's stepmother, alleging what he saw during the actor's burial.

A screenshot of David Ekubo's Instagram page is below:

Alexx Ekubo’s cousin David's last post now shows his tribute to the late actor. Credit: davidekubo

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze reacts to Alexx Ekubo's family drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze reacted to Alexx Ekubo's family drama after his demise.

Freeze, in a viral video, called out a critic of his attire to the actor's service of songs, demanding an apology.

"We can see that there is an issue with the dress code, I went as led by the spirit, in all honesty I didn't see the white, I don't understand the white," Freeze said.

Source: Legit.ng