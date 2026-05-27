The Nigerian Air Force has conducted sustained air strikes on terrorist hideouts within the Sambisa Forest axis in Borno

Precision operations destroyed logistics bases and neutralised several fighters, according to the military statement

The Air Force also disclosed reduced terrorist movement as the ongoing joint counter-insurgency campaign intensifies in the North-East

The Nigerian Air Force says it has carried out sustained air strikes targeting terrorist positions in Borno state as part of its ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

Fresh NAF air raids in Borno’s Sambisa Forest hit terror bases. Photo: NigAirForce

Source: Twitter

In a statement shared on its official X handle on Tuesday, May 26, the Air Force said its air component under Operation HADIN KAI struck identified terrorist hideouts and logistics bases within the Sambisa Forest axis.

The military explained that the latest operation was carried out on May 26 after intelligence reports from surveillance missions confirmed the location of active terrorist structures in the Biramiri area of the Gezuwa general axis. The targets were then hit in precision strikes.

Air raids cause confusion within terrorist ranks

According to the Air Force, the attack led to the destruction of key facilities used by the insurgents and resulted in the neutralisation of several fighters. It said the operation has further weakened the group’s ability to coordinate movements and sustain operations in the area.

The Air Force also noted that repeated air operations in the Sambisa Forest region have created panic among terrorist elements. This, it said, reduced their freedom of movement and forced confusion within their ranks.

It added that the air campaign is being carried out alongside ground troops and other security agencies, to maintain pressure on insurgents and restore stability in the North-East.

The statement was signed by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information at the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters.

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Nigeria-US strike kills 175 terrorists

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Defence Headquarters says a joint operation with the United States Africa Command has killed 175 ISIS terrorists in coordinated air and ground strikes across parts of the North East.

Nigerian Air Force intensifies air strikes in Sambisa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The military stated that the operation targeted terrorist strongholds, logistics hubs, and weapons caches, leading to the destruction of key infrastructure and the elimination of several senior ISIS and ISWAP commanders.

Authorities added that the offensive also disrupted financial and recruitment networks of the group.

US, Nigerian Forces Strike ISIS Militants

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the US Africa Command and Nigerian forces carried out coordinated air and ground strikes against ISIS-linked militants in North-East Nigeria. The operation neutralised more than 20 fighters during the operation.

Intelligence from AFRICOM confirmed that targeted locations were occupied by ISIS fighters, with battle damage assessments still ongoing. The command also stated that no Nigerian or US personnel were harmed.

Nigerian Defence Headquarters, which confirmed the operation as part of sustained counter-insurgency efforts, noted continued joint missions with AFRICOM. Military authorities, however, vowed relentless pursuit of terrorists and declared there would be no haven in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng