The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has recorded a major operational breakthrough after carrying out precision air strikes that destroyed a terrorist enclave and neutralised scores of insurgents in the Lake Chad region.

The operation was conducted by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI in the early hours of 10 June at METELE in the Northern Tumbuns area of the Lake Chad Basin.

Breaking: Nigerian Air Force Strikes Terrorists in Lake Chad

Source: Getty Images

According to the NAF, the mission was launched following credible intelligence and surveillance reports indicating the presence of a senior terrorist commander and increased militant activity within the area.

Intelligence-led mission delivers results

Military authorities said air assets were deployed after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions confirmed the location of terrorist hideouts.

On reaching the target area, aircrew reportedly observed significant movement around concealed structures, leading to the identification of hostile elements.

The aircraft subsequently carried out precision strikes on the designated locations.

A post-strike assessment showed that the terrorist enclave was destroyed, while scores of terrorists were neutralised during the operation.

Air chief reaffirms commitment

Reacting to the development, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, commended personnel involved in the mission and reiterated the Air Force’s determination to sustain operations against terrorist groups.

“We will continue to leverage our air power capabilities to locate, strike, and destroy terrorist targets wherever they are found,” he said.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains resolute in denying terrorists freedom of action and ensuring they have no safe haven within our sovereign territory.”

Pressure on insurgents continues

The latest strike forms part of ongoing military efforts to degrade terrorist networks and restore lasting security across the North-East region.

Source: Legit.ng