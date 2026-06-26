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Apply Now: Ireland Announces Opportunity for Nigerians
Education

Apply Now: Ireland Announces Opportunity for Nigerians

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • Ireland Fellows Programme applications for Nigerians and Ghanians open June 29, 2026, with full funding available
  • The Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria announced that eligible candidates need a minimum of a second class lower and three years of relevant work experience to apply
  • Some social media reactions have highlighted concerns over application timing and eligibility criteria for HND holders

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The Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria has announced the opening of applications for the Ireland Fellows Programme for Nigerians and Ghanians.

This was disclosed in a social media post by the Nigerian embassy of the European country in a social media post on Thursday, June 25.

Ireland has announced the opening of scholarship opportunity for Nigerians and Ghanians, interested in master's programme in the European country.
Ireland announces opening of scholarship opportunities for Nigerians and Ghanians Photo Credit: @IrlEmbNigeria
Source: Twitter

According to the embassy, the application for the programme will open on Monday, June 29, and close on July 26. The master's programme is fully funded.

The statement reads:

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"Applications for the Ireland Fellows Programme open on 29 June 2026! Apply for the opportunity to study in Ireland on a fully funded master’s scholarship. Applicants from Nigeria and Ghana can find all info and applications here: https://irelandfellows.africa, @commercium_afr."

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In the banner, the embassy wrote:

"The Ireland Fellows Programme offers early to mid-career professionals from Nigeria and Ghana the opportunity to pursue a one-year fully funded Master's degree at a top Irish university. Fellowships for applicants from Nigeria and Ghana are managed by the Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria."

Criteria to apply for the Ireland Scholarship for Nigerians

It further explained that the application is open to Nigerian and Ghanaian nationals. Applicants must have a minimum of a second class lower and at least three years of relevant work experience.

The banner further explained that the scholarship will cover tuition fees, flight and visa costs, monthly allowance, health insurance and stipends for accommodation.

According to the banner, Nigerians are to apply for "the Roger Casement Fellowship in Human Rights, focused on Master's programmes in Law, Human Rights, and Governance." On the other hand, Ghanians are to apply for "eligible programmes in Agriculture, Health, Education, Human Rights, Engineering, Business, and more."

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Nigerians react as Ireland opens scholarship opportunity

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the post on social media. Below are some of their comments:

Ofor took a swipe at those who visited the website:

"The post says it's going to open on the 29th, which is not here yet, and people who want to apply for an academic scholarship are saying it's closed already. You all have failed already, even before applying. Shame!"
Nigerians have started reacting to the opening of scholarship opportunity for the country and Ghanians.
Nigerians react as Ireland opens scholarship opportunity for Nigerians and Ghanians Photo Credit: @IrlEmbNigeria
Source: Getty Images

Cey followed Ofor's position:

"Y’all don’t pay attention to details? Everybody is shouting “closed” when it’s clearly stated on the graphics that it opens on the 29th."

AbdHafeez decried the lack of opportunity for HND holders:

"This is the degree of discrimination we talk about every time. Why only open to BSc holders and not to HND holders?"

Joseph questioned why Ghanaians have more choices than Nigerians:

"What does Ghana have a larger pool of choices than Nigeria doesn't?"

See the details of the announcement on X here:

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Schengen countries Nigerians can easily get their visas

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians are increasingly pursuing opportunities in the Schengen area through various visa applications despite challenges.

Ten Schengen countries are identified as having accessible visa processes for genuine applicants.

Germany, France, and Sweden are among the top choices for Nigerian students and skilled workers in Europe.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

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