A coalition of good governance advocates in Enugu State praised Governor Peter Mbah for delivering measurable development across key sectors

The group highlighted the construction of Smart Green Schools in all 260 wards and modern primary healthcare centres as landmark achievements

Convener Chris Nwaokobia said visible governance has weakened opposition narratives and raised public expectations in Enugu State

A coalition of civic stakeholders has publicly commended Enugu State Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, citing a string of initiatives in healthcare, education, security, and infrastructure as evidence of a results-oriented administration since he took office on May 29, 2023.

The Concerned Stakeholders for Good Governance, convened by public affairs commentator Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr., issued the statement to highlight what it called "unprecedented firsts" that have reshaped governance in the state and blunted opposition criticism.

Enugu Governor Mbah Praised for DNA Centre, Smart Schools and Healthcare Rollout

Source: Facebook

"Opposition thrives on failure — unfulfilled promises, abandoned projects, and public disillusionment. However, in Enugu today, governance is visible, measurable, and impactful. This has fundamentally altered the political environment," Nwaokobia said.

Mbah's gov record under the spotlight

Among the projects the coalition spotlighted is the establishment of a Centre for DNA Forensics and Criminal Investigation, which the group said has bolstered crime detection and improved justice administration in the state.

On public health, the rollout of Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres across all 260 political wards was praised for bringing quality medical services to rural communities that had long been underserved.

In education, the group drew attention to the ongoing construction of Smart Green Schools in each of the state's 260 wards, describing the programme as a forward-thinking investment in digital literacy and innovation skills for young people.

"This is not conventional education. It is a deliberate investment in the future of Enugu through human capital development," the coalition stated.

The group also highlighted road construction, urban renewal, and rural connectivity projects as catalysts for economic activity across the state, while commending the administration's use of technology-driven surveillance systems and integrated command centres to improve security and attract investment.

Shifting From Federal Dependence to Production

On the economic front, the stakeholders noted that the Mbah administration is moving Enugu away from reliance on federal allocations, anchoring growth instead on investment, enterprise, and industrial expansion. Agriculture, they said, has been repositioned through mechanisation and value-chain development into a more commercially viable sector.

Nwaokobia credited the administration with instilling a culture of mandatory delivery.

"Governor Mbah has introduced a governance culture where delivery is not optional but mandatory. This is a clear departure from the past," he said.

While the coalition acknowledged that opposition politics has a legitimate role in democracy, it argued that criticism must be grounded in verifiable facts.

"Citizens are now asking who is delivering, not who is speaking the loudest," the statement read.

Source: Legit.ng