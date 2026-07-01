Businessman Blord has shared why his wife gradually stopped being romantic towards him after they got married

The entrepreneur admitted that he rarely reciprocated romantic gestures and dislikes public displays of affection

His confession has opened fresh conversations about love languages and communication in marriage

Nigerian businessman and entrepreneur Blord has offered fans a rare glimpse into his marriage, revealing why his wife, Francisca, no longer expresses affection towards him the way she once did.

The tech entrepreneur made the revelation during a recent appearance on the Adult Gist podcast.

According to Blord, the change did not happen overnight but was a result of his own attitude towards romance.

Blord says his wife, Francisca, no longer expresses affection towards him the way she once did. Photo: Blord/Francisica.

Source: Instagram

He admitted that his wife initially made conscious efforts to be romantic, but eventually stopped because he failed to respond in the same manner.

He confessed that he is naturally reserved and has never been comfortable with public displays of affection.

"My wife used to be romantic to me but she stopped because I wasn't reciprocating. We live like 50-year-old couples," he said.

The businessman went further to explain that he dislikes simple romantic gestures in public, including holding hands.

He shared:

"I don't like PDA. We don't kiss outside. If you hold my hand in public, I'll remove my hand, but genuinely I'm a caring person."

Blord and Francisca have built their relationship over several years.

The couple held their traditional wedding in 2019 before welcoming two children together.

Five years later, in 2024, they celebrated another milestone by exchanging vows in a church wedding attended by family members, friends and well-wishers.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Blord's confession about his wife

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@OkezieV2343 stated:

" Biko that public display of affection I no dey do am but I’m a romantic person inside house"

@JohnsonIbekwe noted:

"He is not proud of her outside"

@efuszda commented:

"This is me. I love my hands moving when I am walking. Why do i have to kiss outside bcos others are doing it or for PDA. I understand all these romantic things matter more to a lady, but if a man isn't doing it inside, don't force It outside. Above all, try and find ur type!"

@Missdynamic4 commented:

"Must being romantic be about PDA men are not naturally emotional beings outside, but not being romantic with your spouse in the house and reciprocating gestures is one of the reasons god created the likes of çhike."

Blord admits that he rarely reciprocated romantic gestures and dislikes public displays of affection. Photo: Blord.

Source: Instagram

Blord attempts to compensate Sowore

Legit.ng also reported that a video showing activist Omoyele Sowore reacting after Blord attempted to compensate him for his role in securing his release from Kuje prison has circulated online. In the viral clip, he gestured toward Sowore as though offering compensation for his efforts.

However, the activist politely declined the gesture, maintaining a calm and composed expression. The brief exchange quickly drew attention, with many observers focusing on Sowore’s reaction and Blord’s persistence

Source: Legit.ng