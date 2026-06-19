An X user falsely claimed a NAF helicopter was shot down by terrorists in Zungeru, Niger State

Verified reports have revealed that the actual crash site was Chukuba Village, not Zungeru

No recent NAF aircraft incidents reported in 2026, despite two crashes in previous years

The claim by an X user @Comrdebarde, on June 12, 2026, alleging that some terrorists had shot down a helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the Zungeru area of Niger State with AK-47 rifles.

"Terrorists take video and send out the plane and soldiers they killed in Zungeru/Niger State. They said it was an AK-47 they used and shot the plane,” the post reads in part.

The claim that bandits shot down a NAF aircraft is false Photo Credit: @NigAirForce

Source: Twitter

However, the X user did not share the date of the incident and was asked in the comment section by @_VatEra whether it happened recently; he said yes.

Fake video of bandits' attack on NAF aircraft

In the video he shared, there is a destroyed helicopter and dead bodies. It captured some armed men who were moving around the shattered flight and dead bodies, singing “Allawuhakubir” in Arabic, which is translated to mean “God is the greatest” in English.

According to Dubawa, the video was verified in the InVID tool. Key frames were extracted from the video and were subjected to reverse image searches. The search led to a report published by PR Nigeria on August 20, 2023. The headline of the report is “NAF Helicopter Crash, Terrorists’ Propaganda and Military Sacrifice.” The report also included an image of a crash used as a feature photo.

In another report by The Punch and The Cable on August 14, 2023, a NAF helicopter crash was captured. The PR report stated that the crash occurred in Chukuba Village, Shiroro LGA, Niger State, identifying the aircraft as NAF MI-171E.

In an official statement, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the NAF spokesperson, confirmed the 2023 report. Some residents were said to have told AP News that the aircraft might have been shot down by the bandits, while Gabkwet noted that the crash was under investigation.

Where did the NAF aircraft crash

Thus, the report and official statement had shown that the crash happened around the Chukuba Village in Shiroro LGA, not in Zungeru as claimed by the X user. The claim was also dismissed by Gabkwet in a separate interview.

At the same time, there was another similar NAF aircraft, Alpha Jet, incident in Niger State. The crash happened around the Karabonde in Borgu LGA on Dec. 6, 2025, but both pilots were safely ejected.

Keyword searches were conducted to determine a possible recent incident, but there was none. At the same time, it is confirmed that the two crashes of NAF aircraft happened in 2023 and 2025, but none were recorded in 2026.

No NAF aircraft crash in 2026 Photo Credit: @NigAirForce

Source: Twitter

Nigeria reacts as coup plot failed in Benin

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria has reacted to the attempted military coup in its neighbouring country, the Republic of Benin, where some soldiers moved to forcefully remove President Patrice Talon from office.

Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed the position of the federal government in a statement by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the ministry's spokesperson, on Sunday, December 7.

This came weeks after the military announced a takeover in Guinea-Bissau, making it the fifth West African country to experience democratic disruption.

Source: Legit.ng