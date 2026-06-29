Gunmen abduct students during SSCE at Government Day Secondary School, Lassa, causing widespread panic

One teacher was killed and another injured in the attack amid ongoing security concerns in Borno State

Police confirm missing students as security agencies launch efforts to rescue them from the attackers

Gunmen have abducted an unspecified number of students of Government Day Secondary School, Lassa, in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, during an ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The attackers reportedly stormed the school on Monday morning while students were sitting for an examination organised by the National Examinations Council (NECO), causing panic among the school community.

Students kidnapped as gunmen attack Government Day Secondary School in Lassa during SSCE. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

A teacher was reportedly killed during the attack, while another sustained injuries, Vanguard reported.

Police confirm students missing

The Borno State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying some students were still unaccounted for following the attack, The Cable reported.

Police spokesperson in the state, Nahum Daso, disclosed that security agencies were responding to the situation while efforts continued to establish the number of students taken by the attackers.

The development has raised concerns over the safety of students and educational institutions in parts of the state, which have faced security challenges linked to insurgency and criminal activities.

Security operatives are expected to intensify efforts to track the attackers and rescue the abducted students.

Police kill 2 kidnappers, rescue victim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that police rescued an abducted victim and killed two suspects during an anti-kidnapping operation in Ogun state.

The gun battle led to the recovery of a firearm, cash, and other items allegedly linked to criminals. Police have also continued investigations as fleeing gang members remain targeted after the operation.

Source: Legit.ng