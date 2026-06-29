Breaking: Tension as Gunmen Abduct Students Writing SSCE as Details Emerge
- Gunmen abduct students during SSCE at Government Day Secondary School, Lassa, causing widespread panic
- One teacher was killed and another injured in the attack amid ongoing security concerns in Borno State
- Police confirm missing students as security agencies launch efforts to rescue them from the attackers
Gunmen have abducted an unspecified number of students of Government Day Secondary School, Lassa, in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, during an ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).
The attackers reportedly stormed the school on Monday morning while students were sitting for an examination organised by the National Examinations Council (NECO), causing panic among the school community.
A teacher was reportedly killed during the attack, while another sustained injuries, Vanguard reported.
Police confirm students missing
The Borno State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying some students were still unaccounted for following the attack, The Cable reported.
Police spokesperson in the state, Nahum Daso, disclosed that security agencies were responding to the situation while efforts continued to establish the number of students taken by the attackers.
The development has raised concerns over the safety of students and educational institutions in parts of the state, which have faced security challenges linked to insurgency and criminal activities.
Security operatives are expected to intensify efforts to track the attackers and rescue the abducted students.
Police kill 2 kidnappers, rescue victim
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that police rescued an abducted victim and killed two suspects during an anti-kidnapping operation in Ogun state.
The gun battle led to the recovery of a firearm, cash, and other items allegedly linked to criminals. Police have also continued investigations as fleeing gang members remain targeted after the operation.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944