Troops rescue ten NECO candidates and teachers kidnapped during an ISWAP attack in Borno State

The terrorists struck Technical Secondary School as students were taking their exams on 29 June 2026

The military launched air support for a coordinated search and rescue operation following the attack

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno State -Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have rescued ten National Examinations Council (NECO) candidates and teachers in Borno State.

The studenta nd their teachers were kidnapped during an ISWAP attack on Lassa Community in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists attacked the school at about 0900 hours (9:00 a.m.) on Monday, 29 June 2026.

The attack targeted the Technical Secondary School while the students were writing exams.

The Acting Military Information Officer, Captain Mohammed Goni, made this known in a statement issued via @HQNigerianArmy.

“Immediately upon receipt of the incident, Theatre Command scrambled both strike and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft from the Air Component of OPHK to support troops mobilised to the area for a coordinated search and rescue operation.”

Source: Legit.ng