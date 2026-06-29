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Breaking: Troops Rescue Abducted NECO Candidates, Teachers, Video Emerges
Nigeria

Breaking: Troops Rescue Abducted NECO Candidates, Teachers, Video Emerges

by  Adekunle Dada
1 min read
  • Troops rescue ten NECO candidates and teachers kidnapped during an ISWAP attack in Borno State
  • The terrorists struck Technical Secondary School as students were taking their exams on 29 June 2026
  • The military launched air support for a coordinated search and rescue operation following the attack

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno State -Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have rescued ten National Examinations Council (NECO) candidates and teachers in Borno State.

The studenta nd their teachers were kidnapped during an ISWAP attack on Lassa Community in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists attacked the school at about 0900 hours (9:00 a.m.) on Monday, 29 June 2026.

The attack targeted the Technical Secondary School while the students were writing exams.

The Acting Military Information Officer, Captain Mohammed Goni, made this known in a statement issued via @HQNigerianArmy.

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“Immediately upon receipt of the incident, Theatre Command scrambled both strike and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft from the Air Component of OPHK to support troops mobilised to the area for a coordinated search and rescue operation.”

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Borno StateNigerian Army
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