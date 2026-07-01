NUT suspended strike in Oyo State following teacher abductions in Oriire Local Government Area

The Oyo State government reassured NUT on security measures for teachers' safety

Teachers ordered to resume duties on July 2, 2026, following national directive

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has suspended its ongoing strike across Oyo State public schools after the abduction of teachers and pulpis in Oriire Local Government Area.

The NUT suspended the strike following renewed engagements with the state government and assurances over measures to improve security.

The Oyo NUT Chairman, Hassan Ajibola Fatai, and Secretary, Olukayode Salami, said the suspension followed a directive from its national leadership after reviewing the prevailing security situation

The union said it decided to suspend the strike considering appeals by the Oyo State Government and other key stakeholders.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

The union directed all public primary and secondary school teachers across the state to resume official duties from Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng