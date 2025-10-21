The Nigerian Air Force released the list of shortlisted applicants for the DSSC 34/2025 aptitude test

The aptitude test was scheduled for 25 October 2025 at centres across the country

The Nigerian Air force reaffirmed its commitment to a fair and transparent recruitment process

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the publication of the list of eligible applicants shortlisted to participate in the Zonal General Aptitude Test for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 34/2025 Enlistment Exercise.

In a statement released on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF Headquarters, the Force said the list has been uploaded to the official recruitment portal.

Nigerian Air Force Announces Successful Applicants for Direct Short Service, Link to Check Emerge

Source: Twitter

“The list of eligible applicants shortlisted to participate in the Zonal General Aptitude Test for the NAF Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 34/2025 Enlistment Exercise has been published on the NAF Recruitment Portal,” the statement read.

Aptitude test scheduled for 25 October

According to the announcement, the aptitude test is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 25 October 2025, at various designated centres across the country.

Applicants have been urged to confirm their test venues as indicated against their names on the portal.

“Eligible applicants are to report for the zonal general aptitude test at the respective centres indicated against their names on the Portal,” Ejodame stated.

Portal link for applicants released

The Nigerian Air Force also directed all shortlisted applicants to visit the NAF Recruitment Portal for further details regarding the examination and requirements.

The portal can be accessed via https://nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng.

NAF assures transparency in recruitment

Air Commodore Ejodame reiterated NAF’s commitment to a transparent and merit-driven recruitment process, adding that the aptitude test marks a key step in the enlistment exercise.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to ensuring a fair and transparent selection process as we continue to recruit competent officers to serve the nation,” he said.

The DSSC 34/2025 Enlistment Exercise aims to attract qualified Nigerian graduates into the Air Force for professional and technical roles.

Nigeria Air Force Recruitment for Graduates, Postgraduates

Recall that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) opened applications for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 34/2025 for graduates and postgraduates nationwide.

The free online application runs from August 27 to October 7, 2025, with strict eligibility covering age, qualifications, fitness, and documentation.

The Army announced that the short service recruitment applications is free and must be submitted online by 12 November 2025.

Source: Legit.ng