The Nigerian government has proposed the merging of Junior and Senior Secondary Schools to enhance student retention

Education minister Tunji Alausa highlighted that over 20 million pupils drop out before senior secondary level

He explained that the plan aims to address educational disparities and improve nationwide school completion rates

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has proposed ending the separation between Junior Secondary School (JSS) and Senior Secondary School (SSS).

Legit.ng reports that Under Nigeria’s current education system, pupils sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the end of JSS 3 before proceeding to senior secondary school, where they take the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said the proposal is part of efforts to reduce the high number of pupils dropping out before completing secondary education.

Alausa said the decision is also to improve school retention across the country.

He stated this during the inauguration of the Ministerial Implementation and Monitoring Committee of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in Abuja.

According to Alausa, the proposal would be presented at the next meeting of the National Council on Education (NCE), the country’s highest policy-making body on education.

Alausa claimed that the existing structure has contributed to poor retention, with millions of children leaving school before completing senior secondary education.

The minister said available data revealed that more than 20 million pupils have dropped out before reaching the senior secondary level.

He noted that there are currently over 80,000 public primary schools in the country, but only about 15,000 junior secondary schools.

“About 24 million children are enrolled in our primary schools, but only about four million of them complete senior secondary. We have over 20 million children dropping out between primary school and junior secondary school.”

“We have overflowing junior secondary schools and empty senior secondary schools.”

Has FG scrapped JSS, SSS system?

Recall that the FG dismissed the report that his administration would be scrapping the JSS and SSS education system.

Folasade Boriowo, the director of press for the ministry of education, noted that the minister of education, Tunji Alausa, only made a proposal subject to review at the National Council on Education meeting in October, 2025.

According to Boriowo, the proposal was to eliminate the examination between JSS and SSS and not to scrap the existing structure.

Alausa's reforms expand access to tertiary education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that education analyst Seyi Gesinde said Nigeria’s tertiary education reforms under Education Minister Tunji Alausa are expanding access to higher institutions.

The highlighted reforms include UTME exemptions for Colleges of Education and some agricultural courses, as well as changes to ordinary level requirements.

The education minister spoke about how his reforms, including the latest on UTME exemptions, are backed by data.

Source: Legit.ng