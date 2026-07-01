A Nigerian woman has shared what happened to her husband's car after a flood moved it from where it was parked

She said she had gone to church and returned home to discover that the vehicle was no longer in its original spot

The video she shared, showing the car's condition after the incident, caught the attention of many social media users

A Nigerian woman has shared what her husband's car looked like after it was hit by floodwaters, as she explained that it was parked in a particular place, but the flood moved it.

She mentioned that the car has now been completely damaged, as shown in the video, and that a fence wall also fell on it, causing more damage to the body.

Woman returns from church to find flood has carried husband's car away. Photo Source: TikTok/osmekcomedy23

Source: TikTok

Woman shows car damage caused by flood

In a video posted by @osmekcomedy23, the woman explained how she came to know about the situation.

She said at the beginning of the clip:

"This is my husband's car. I came back from Church. We parked it there. Before I came back, the wall had fallen on it and damaged it completely. The flood of water moved it from where it was parked to where you can see it here."

Woman cries out as flood moves husband's car, shares damage. Photo Source: TikTok/osmekcomedy23

Source: TikTok

She continued in the post:

"The flood moved it from there to this place and it's completely damaged. It just happened now."

Her statement in the TikTok video drew the attention of many people who commented on the post.

Reactions as Lagos residents experience flood

Olorunmotasunday noted:

"Sorry nothing air force will do on it because is raining not air force fort ok."

MICOLII ✞ added:

"They cannot be held responsible, it is a natural disaster."

Plentystore stressed:

"This is one of the reasons why insurance is important and it works."

ifenizzy noted:

"This is why you should get comprehensive motor insurance,omoooo."

Myinsuranceworld shared:

"This is why you need a comprehensive motor insurance for your vehicle. This has nothing to do with the Airforce because it is a natural disaster."

Tosdam wrote:

"This is natural disaster.. I dont think Air force can be responsible for this."

Baba, for the care, said:

"Mummy go I’m here to correct you that’s not car is Ambulance.'

Myinsuranceworld added:

"We all love how she said she just "hope". right? Because, you can only "hope" since it's a natural disaster. You can't hold it against the Airforce. Moreso, the interviewer asking if she has communicated with them is just wrong. What is there to communicate? The Airforce is not the one to communicate with but your Insurance Company. If your car is covered and the policy covers natural disaster, just get your claim to fix the damage or discuss what's going to happen. That's all."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer shared how his car got stuck in floodwater during heavy rain in Lagos. He said he paid N20,000 to some people to help push the car out of the water and another N95,000 to tow it home.

A mechanic later told him the engine was damaged, and he was shocked to learn that a used replacement engine would cost between N1.8 million and ₦2.5 million.

Nigerian man posts 2021 flood video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared how much his life changed in five years. He posted an old video showing the serious flood he experienced on Ishawo Road in Ikorodu, Lagos, in 2021.

He also shared a new photo of himself and his family after becoming a Canadian citizen in 2026. Many people who saw his post praised him.

Source: Legit.ng