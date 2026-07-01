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Breaking: Actual Reason for Arrest of Tinubu's Ex-Minister is Out
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Breaking: Actual Reason for Arrest of Tinubu's Ex-Minister is Out

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • The ICPC arrested former Science Minister Uche Nnaji at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on July 1, 2026
  • Nnaji is being investigated for allegedly forging a UNN degree certificate and a fake NYSC discharge certificate submitted during his 2023 ministerial screening
  • The ICPC obtained a Federal High Court bench warrant after Nnaji ignored multiple invitations to appear for questioning

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The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed the arrest of Uche Nnaji, the immediate past Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, over allegations of forged academic credentials and a fraudulent National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate.

ICPC spokesman John Odey said in a statement on Wednesday, July 2, that Nnaji was apprehended on July 1, 2026, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja upon his arrival, with support from the Department of State Services (DSS).

Uche Nnaji was arrested at Abuja's Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on July 1, 2026, for alleged forgery of academic credentials.
Uche Nnaji was arrested at Abuja's Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on July 1, 2026, for alleged forgery of academic credentials. Photo credit: Uche Nnaji/@officialABAT
Source: Twitter

The ICPC had previously written to Nnaji through a letter referenced ICPC/HC/CSTF/GUN/GBT/T.1/VOLV16, dated May 15, 2026, requesting that he appear for investigative interviews.

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Odey said the notices were delivered to his known addresses in both Abuja and Enugu, as well as via email, yet Nnaji failed to show up on any of the scheduled dates.

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Federal High ourt issues bench warrant

Following Nnaji's persistent non-appearance, the ICPC sought judicial intervention and obtained a bench warrant from the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, under Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1160/2026, issued on June 11, 2026. The order directed the commission to arrest the former minister to facilitate its investigation.

According to the ICPC's statement, Nnaji faces two specific allegations: forgery of a degree certificate purportedly from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and submission of a false NYSC discharge certificate during his 2023 ministerial screening before the National Assembly.

The commission stated: "He was apprehended with the assistance of the Department of State Services (DSS) and subsequently handed over to the ICPC for further investigation."

Nnaji held at ICPC headquarters

Odey confirmed that Nnaji is currently in custody at the ICPC headquarters in Abuja, where investigations are ongoing. The statement added that "the Commission assures the public that the matter will be pursued diligently in accordance with the law."

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Daily Trust had earlier reported that Nnaji was picked up at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu as he boarded a private jet bound for Abuja.

However, the ICPC clarified that the arrest was effected at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja upon his landing.

EFCC convicts Buhari's ex-minister

Previously, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal High Court, Abuja, sentenced Mamman to 75 years in prison for financial misappropriation while he served in that position.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

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