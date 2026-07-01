Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu has sent a message to officers representing the Force in sporting activities

Disu paid a surprise visit to the NPF volleyball team at the 3rd CGC Volleyball Premier League in Abuja

The Police Machines finished in 9th place at the end of the first phase held at Moshood Abiola Stadium

Nigerian sports journalist, Kehinde Lamidi, has commended the IGP for his unwavering support for the growth of sports

Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has sent a strong message to officers representing the Nigeria Police Force in various sporting events.

Disu paid an unscheduled visit to the Police team participating in the 3rd Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs (CGC) Volleyball Premier League in Abuja, where he watched them secure an emphatic victory.

Inspector General of Police Olatunji Disu sends an important message to Police officers participating in sporting activities. Photo by: @PoliceNG.

Source: Twitter

IGP backs Police athletes

The Inspector-General pledged increased investment in sports development within the Nigeria Police Force, promising greater support for volleyball and other sporting associations.

His remarks came after the Police team defeated Sunshine Spikers in straight sets, 3-0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-14), with a dominant display.

Disu commended the players for their determination, discipline and resilience despite operating with limited training resources, per NVBF. He said:

"You have seen the tenacity of a policeman in action. I am so happy to have been here today, and they have made me so happy.

"They have done so well. How else can I honour them? By owning the sport and sponsoring it. Definitely, we will do something like this, not only for volleyball but for judo and every other sport."

The Police chief also assured the athletes that the Force would continue to motivate and support them by providing the resources needed to compete successfully at the highest level. He added:

"I can't be the Inspector-General of Police and my men are doing well and not looking forward to the future. I will endeavour to ensure that I encourage them. How do I encourage them? By giving them everything that we know."

IGP is a sports lover - Lamidi

IGP Olatunji Disu promises to invest in sporting associations in the Nigerian Police Force. Photo by: @Policeng.

Source: Twitter

Nigerian sports journalist Kehinde Lamidi has described Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu as a true lover of sports following his visit to the Nigeria Police volleyball team.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the former board member of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation said the IGP's presence at the venue gave the players extra motivation and inspired them to deliver an outstanding performance on the court.

Lamidi also noted that Disu made history by becoming the first Inspector-General of Police to personally attend and watch the Nigeria Police volleyball team in action during a major competition. He said:

"The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, is a genuine lover of sports. His presence alone inspired the players and boosted their confidence on the court.

"To the best of my knowledge, he is the first IGP to personally attend and watch the Nigeria Police volleyball team during a major competition. That speaks volumes about his commitment to sports development.

"I believe the team will perform even better in the second phase of the league because they now know they have the full backing of the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.

"I also hope the IGP extends the same level of support to other sports within the Force because there is enormous talent waiting to be developed."

20 most popular volleyball players

Legit.ng earlier reported that Volleyball is among the most exciting sports, followed by millions of fans worldwide.

It has consistently been part of the Summer Olympics for men and women since 1964 and beach volleyball was introduced to the competition in 1996.

Source: Legit.ng