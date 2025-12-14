The Nigerian Air Force commenced its nationwide aptitude test for the 2025 recruitment with over 20,000 applicants participating

The recruitment exercise followed an online application process that ran for several weeks and was conducted at multiple zonal centres across the country

The NAF reiterated that the recruitment process was free, transparent, and strictly based on merit

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced the Zonal General Aptitude Test for the Year 2025 Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 46 recruitment exercise.

The recruitment exercise, drawing participation from over 20,000 applicants nationwide, officially opened earlier this year.

The development was confirmed in a post on the official NAF X handle, highlighting the large turnout of young Nigerians seeking to join the Air Force as Airmen and Airwomen.

Online registration for the BMTC 46/2025 exercise began on October 14, 2025, and closed on November 25, 2025, via www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng.

Aptitude test rollout

According to a recent statement from the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the aptitude test, a key part of the recruitment process, is scheduled for 13 December 2025.

The exercise is to be conducted at 15 designated centres nationwide, beginning each day at 0700 hours.

Shortlisted candidates were instructed to arrive early at their assigned centres and to bring their acknowledgement slips as well as necessary writing materials, which are compulsory for participation.

The Nigerian Air Force reiterated its commitment to a transparent, credible, and merit-based deployment process, aimed at selecting the most qualified young Nigerians to serve with honour and professionalism.

Application process and eligibility

To apply, candidates were required to visit the official NAF recruitment website, create an account, and complete the online form with accurate personal and educational information.

Successful applicants had to print an Acknowledgement Form, Parent/Guardian Consent Form, and Local Government Area Attestation Form after submission; these documents must be signed by authorised officials, including military officers, police officers, local government chairmen or magistrates.

Applicants were also advised to ensure that their information was valid, as forms would not be generated for those with inaccurate or incomplete data.

Under the recruitment guidelines, applicants must be Nigerian citizens, meet medical, physical and psychological fitness standards set by the Air Force, and must have no prior criminal convictions. Male candidates must be at least 1.66 metres tall, while female candidates must be at least 1.63 metres tall.

The minimum educational requirement was set at five credits in approved examinations, including Mathematics and English Language, obtained in no more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO, GCE, NABTEB, or NBAIS. Nairametrics

For tradesmen and tradeswomen, additional qualifications such as technical diplomas, valid trade test certificates, and driver’s licences were required for specific roles, while sportsmen and sportswomen had to provide evidence of professional achievements.

Next steps in the recruitment pipeline

After the aptitude test, successful candidates will advance to further selection stages, including physical and medical screening, interviews, and other evaluations that will culminate in final enlistment into the Air Force.

The BMTC 46/2025 recruitment presents a significant opportunity for youths across Nigeria to pursue a career in the armed forces, contribute to national security, and serve the country with pride.

