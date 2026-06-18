Kano Hisbah Board arrested 16 for alleged immoral activities in recent operations

The Deputy Commander-General, Mujahiddeen Aminuddeen, said the men and women were apprehended across multiple locations in Kano State

According to Aminuddeen, the first-time offenders received counselling and monitoring after their release

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Officers of the Kano State Hisbah Board have arrested 16 persons during an operation over alleged immoral activities.

The Deputy Commander-General of the board, Mujahiddeen Aminuddeen, said operation was conducted at El-Kanemy Suite along Yahaya Gusau Road, BUK Road, Danbare and Layin Shisha areas of Kano.

Aminuddeen said the Hisbah officers arrested six men and 10 women during the raids different parts of the state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Hisbah commander made this known on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

“They are all presently at the Hisbah Board undergoing counselling. All of them are first-time offenders. We usually preach to them, invite their relatives and counsel them. They then sign an undertaking not to engage in such acts again.”

He added that the board would continue to monitor the individuals after their release to encourage positive behavioural change.

The Kano Hisbah Board is responsible for enforcing Sharia-related regulations in the state.

The Islamci police regularly conducts operations against activities it considers contrary to its moral code.

These illegal activies include alcohol consumption, prost1tution and other forms of social misconduct.

Hisbah arrests LG chairman, children in hotel

Recall that operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board arrested over 600 individuals during Sallah for various moral offences.

The Hisbah operatives recovered 66 missing children amid a crackdown on indecent dressing and immoral acts.

The Hisbah deputy commander general, Dr. Mujahiddin Aminuddin, said Hisbah deployed 9,500 operatives to ensure cultural compliance during the Sallah celebrations.

Read more similar stories on Hisbah arrests in Kano:

Hisbah arrests 25 over same-gender marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that officers of the Kano State Hisbah Board took action against a same-$ex marriage ceremony in the northwest state.

The Islamic police arrested some persons for allegedly organising same-$ex marriage in the state-

The Deputy Commander, Mujahedeen Aminudeen, shared more details about how the suspects were arrested at an event centre.

Source: Legit.ng