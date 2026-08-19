Breaking: Tinubu Announces Fresh Appointment as Osun-born Public Servant Bags Major Role
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as the new head of the civil service of the federation, effective Thursday, August 27, 2026
- Enitan, from Osun state, is the most senior permanent secretary in the Federal Civil Service with over seven years in the role
- The appointment comes as outgoing head, Didi Walson-Jack, prepares to retire after reaching the statutory age of 60
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FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, named Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as the new head of the civil service of the federation, with the appointment taking effect from August 27, 2026.
Legit.ng reports that presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga confirmed the appointment in an official statement, saying Enitan takes over from Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, who is set to retire from the federal civil service upon reaching the statutory retirement age of 60.
Who is Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan?
Enitan, a native of Osun state, currently holds the position of permanent secretary at the federal ministry of education and is the most senior permanent secretary across the federal civil service. He has been in that role for seven years and seven months, during which he served at the ministry of police affairs, the ministry of humanitarian affairs, and the office of the vice president.
Born on December 12, 1966, Enitan attended Ajibode Grammar School in Ibadan and the College of Arts and Science in Ile-Ife before proceeding to the University of Lagos, where he graduated in 1988 with a B.Sc. in Finance and Banking. He later earned an M.Sc. in Public Policy Analysis from Nasarawa State University, Lafia, in 2015.
What Tinubu expects from new appointment
Tinubu used the occasion to commend Walson-Jack for her service, pointing to the reforms and innovations recorded in the Civil Service under her watch. He also conveyed the nation's gratitude for her years of dedicated public service and wished her well in retirement.
For Enitan, the president set a clear direction. According to Onanuga's statement, Tinubu charged him to build on ongoing reforms, strengthen professionalism and efficiency across government ministries, and deliver a Civil Service that can support the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda. The president also urged him to lead in a way that is merit-driven, accountable, and directly responsive to the needs of Nigerians.
Read the presidential announcement on Abel Enitan's appointment in full via X below:
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Ben Murray-Bruce urges Tinubu: Add ‘mad men’
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Bayelsa East Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, urged President Tinubu to appoint more people he described as “mad men” into his administration, saying Nigeria needs officials bold enough to challenge entrenched interests and confront a broken system.
Murray-Bruce, in a statement directed at the president, said his support for the administration would not stop him from offering constructive criticism, stressing that genuine support should not amount to sycophancy.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.