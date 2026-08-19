The Muslim community announced the death of Sheikh Mustapha Kamal Ahmad, chief imam of Alfeti town in north-central Nigeria

Community members released a condolence message on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, mourning the renowned Islamic scholar

Sheikh Ahmad was remembered for his contributions to Islamic education and guidance to the Muslim Ummah

Ankpa, Kogi state - The Muslim community in Alfeti, a rural settlement in Ankpa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi state, is mourning the passing of Sheikh Mustapha Kamal Ahmad, who served as the chief imam of the town.

Legit.ng reports that community members announced his death through a condolence message released on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, describing the loss as deeply felt across the Muslim Ummah.

The Muslim community in Alfeti, Ankpa, Kogi state, mourns the death of Sheikh Mustapha Kamal Ahmad. Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

Sheikh Mustapha Kamal Ahmad's legacy

In the statement, community members said Sheikh Ahmad dedicated his life to the propagation of Islam, offering religious guidance and instruction to Muslims in and around the Alfeti area.

His students, followers and the broader Muslim community were singled out as those who would carry the memory of his work, with members describing his life as a testament to knowledge, faith, teaching and service to Islam and humanity.

The condolence message stated that his contributions as both a religious teacher and a community leader left a lasting impression on those who came under his guidance.

Sheikh Ahmad mourned across Ankpa

Beyond marking his passing, the statement included prayers for God to forgive the scholar's shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him the highest rank in paradise. The message also asked that his grave be illuminated and widened.

Prayers were equally offered for his family, students and followers, with the community asking for strength and patience as they grieve.

In the same vein, reacting to Sheikh Ahmad’s death, prominent Ankpa indigene and entrepreneur Sanusi Abdul Sanusi described the cleric’s passing as “not only a great loss to his family and the Muslim Ummah in Ankpa, but also to all those who benefited from his counsel, prayers and profound understanding of the religion.”

Sanusi's message, shared on his verified Facebook account, partly read:

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I mourn the passing of Shaykh Mustapha Kamal Ahmad, the revered Chief Imam of Alfeti, Ankpa, Kogi state."

The statement added:

"Sheikh Mustapha Kamal Ahmad may have departed this world, but his teachings, legacy and the lives he touched will continue to speak for him. May Allah grant him eternal rest."

Read Sanusi’s full post on Facebook concerning the late Sheikh Ahmad below, alongside a photo of the deceased.

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of the chief imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Saliu.

The septuagenarian’s death was confirmed by the cleric’s chief secretary, Abdulazeez Arowona.

According to him, the respected Islamic scholar died after decades of dedicated service to Islam and the Ilorin Emirate.

Source: Legit.ng