The Kano State Hisbah Board recently arrested 20 Muslims for eating in public during Ramadan and apprehended five others for selling food during fasting hours

The arrests aim to uphold the sanctity of the holy month, with all 25 suspects charged in a Sharia court

Hisbah's operations, which began at the start of Ramadan, will continue throughout the month, targeting individuals breaking fasting rules and other offenses

The Kano State Hisbah Board arrested 20 Muslims for eating and drinking in public during the ongoing Ramadan fast.

The board also apprehended five individuals selling food during fasting hours, which are from dawn to dusk, as reported by the BBC.

Hisbah Arrests 20 Muslims for Eating in Public During Ramadan

Source: Twitter

Ramadan, observed by Muslims worldwide, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It requires fasting from dawn to sunset for 29 or 30 days, and the fasting period is expected to end on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

The Deputy Commander of Hisbah, Mujahid Aminudeen, disclosed the arrests on March 3, explaining that the actions were taken to uphold the sanctity of the holy month.

“It’s heartbreaking that in such a holy month meant for fasting, adult Muslims would be seen eating and drinking publicly. We won’t condone that, and that’s why we went out to make arrests,” he said.

Aminudeen added that all 25 suspects had been charged in a Sharia court and would face appropriate punishment.

He clarified that the board only targets Muslims, adding, “It is important to note that we don’t concern ourselves with non-Muslims.”

Hisbah's continued efforts throughout Ramadan

The Hisbah commander further explained that the operation, which began at the start of Ramadan, would continue throughout the month.

According to Aminudeen, the board also arrested individuals with “inappropriate haircuts,” those wearing shorts above the knee, and tricycle drivers mixing male and female passengers.

Aminudeen stated that the board acts swiftly on tip-offs from concerned residents.

“We do get calls from people who are enraged after seeing people eating in public, and we act fast by going to the area to make arrests,” he explained.

Punishment for offenders

Last year, some offenders were released after promising to observe the fast, while others were handed over to their guardians for monitoring.

However, Aminudeen noted that those arrested this year would not be spared and would face legal action.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, declared March 1 as the first day of Ramadan following the sighting of the crescent moon on Friday, February 28.

Hisbah arrests Jigawa commissioner with married woman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jigawa Commissioner of Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara, has been arrested for allegedly having love affairs with a married woman, Tasleem Baba Nabegu in an uncompleted building in Kano state.

The Kano Hisbah Director General, Abba Sufi, said Sankara was caught red-handed with the married woman on Friday, October 18.

According to The Nation, Sufi said the commissioner was arrested through intelligence tracking after the woman's husband filed a series of complaints of his “nefarious acts” with his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng