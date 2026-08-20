Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, now a governorship candidate in Abia State, opened up about her personal life during a podcast interview

Ogala explained that she had been in a relationship with Pastor Chris Okafor before eventually getting married

The actress grew visibly emotional as she discussed a deeply painful chapter in her private life

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala broke down while discussing her failed marriage during an appearance on The Clarity Zone podcast, hosted by Nedu Wazobia, which aired on YouTube on August 19, 2026.

The interview took an unexpected emotional turn when Ogala, who is also a governorship candidate for the African Action Congress (AAC) in Abia State, was asked about who would serve as the state's "first man" should she win the election.

Actress Doris Ogala opens up about her marriage and emotional personal journey on The Clarity Zone podcast. Photo: doris_ogala

Source: Instagram

Dori Ogala's response opened the door to a candid conversation about her current relationship status and the heartbreak that preceded it.

The actress disclosed that she had dated Pastor Chris Okafor, founder and leader of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, popularly known as Liberation City, between 2017 and 2019.

She went on to marry after that relationship but said the union eventually broke down in 2022.

Doris Ogala opens up on miscarriages

The actress cited multiple miscarriages as the reason her marriage did not survive.

She told the podcast host that she suffered more than ten miscarriages during the marriage, a revelation that visibly shook her composure on camera.

"I'm single now. I dated Pastor Chris Okafor from 2017 to 2019 and then I got married, but my marriage still crashed in 2022 because I had over 10 miscarriages," Ogala said.

The moment she brought up the miscarriages, the tone of the interview shifted entirely.

Doris Ogala became tearful, and the atmosphere in the room changed as she reflected on what had clearly been one of the most difficult periods of her life.

Doris Ogala's political ambitions in Abia State

Beyond her personal revelations, actress Doris Ogala also touched on her political background, noting that she had previously served as a Special Adviser before pursuing the governorship seat.

She now faces the considerable challenge of unseating incumbent governor Alex Otti, who is seeking re-election under the Labour Party.

Watch Doris Ogala speak about her marriage and political ambition below:

Netizens react to Doris Ogala's revelations about her marriage and politics

Viewers who watched the interview had varied reactions to the emotional moment.

@ForeverTune-c5e commented:

"Immediately she mentioned the miscarriage, everything changed. She started crying, and of course, everyone immediately began feeling sorry for her. The whole atmosphere changed completely. What struck me was how quickly the mood shifted — from all that aggression, shouting and refusing to let the other person speak, to suddenly crying, becoming quiet and emotional, talking about her children and the miscarriage. Honestly, I was watching and thinking, 'So this is how the story is going to go now?' 😭 Because once people start feeling sorry for you, the entire narrative changes. God forgive me, but the switch was something else. From confrontation to tears and sympathy in a matter of minutes. I really don't know what to make of it. 🤦🏽‍♀️"

@miracleuchechukwu4025 wrote:

"You can't see Alex Otti coming to prove himself because the evidence is reality"

@sevenbillions4875 shared:

"even Doris ogala will vote for Alix Otti for he's good work. Well I like her courage she's equal to the task. Good luck"

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala reflects on her marriage, miscarriages and personal struggles in an emotional interview. Photo: doris_ogala

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala slams Abia billboard fee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abia AAC governorship candidate Doris Ogala strongly criticised the newly introduced ₦150 million campaign advertising permit.

She accused Governor Alex Otti’s administration of targeting her political ambitions and creating barriers for opposition candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ogala argued the policy was insensitive given widespread economic hardship, warning that parties may abandon billboard campaigns entirely if the directive remains.

Source: Legit.ng