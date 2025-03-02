Hisbah Arrests Young Men Accused of Not Observing the Ramadan Fast in Kano

Operatives of the Hisba Board in Kano State arrested several young men accused of not observing the Ramadan fast on the first day of the holy month

The Board also apprehended around 60 individuals for wearing "indecent haircuts" and some tricycle drivers for mixing male and female passengers in their vehicles

Hisba officials vowed to continue patrols to ensure strict adherence to Sharia law during Ramadan

The Deputy Commander General of the Board, Dr. Mujahideen Abubakar, confirmed the arrests to journalists, stating that the suspects were apprehended during routine patrols conducted by Hisba officers in various parts of Kano metropolis.

Indecent haircuts and mixed passengers

Additionally, the Hisba Board arrested around 60 individuals for wearing "indecent haircuts," which violate Islamic law and local cultural norms.

Hisba officials also apprehended several commercial tricycle (keke napep) drivers for allegedly mixing male and female passengers in their vehicles, an act the board insisted it would not tolerate.

Commitment to sharia law enforcement

The Board vowed to continue its patrols to ensure strict adherence to Sharia law throughout the month of Ramadan.

Dr. Abubakar emphasised the importance of maintaining religious and cultural standards during this sacred period.

Sokoto hisbah confiscates over 200 cartons

Legit.ng earlier reported that officials of the Sokoto State Hisbah Board have intercepted and confiscated over 200 cartons of substances suspected to be alcoholic drinks at the Sokoto Central Motor Park.

The operation was led by the state Hisbah Commander, Usman Jatau, who displayed the seized items to journalists at the Hisbah office in Sokoto on Wednesday.

Commander Jatau revealed that no one had come forward to claim the confiscated drinks. He stated that the Hisbah Board would consult the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General to determine the next course of action regarding the seized items.

