Media personality Daddy Freeze denied knowing arrested drug traff ï cking suspect KC Luxury, but an online confrontation quickly challenged his claims

ï A man identified as CMC threatened to start naming public figures who received luxury gifts from KC Luxury, putting several people on edge

Daddy Freeze responded to the threat with a humorous video, but Nigerians online were far from convinced by his reaction

Media personality Daddy Freeze has found himself at the centre of a brewing online storm following the high-profile arrest of social media influencer and alleged luxury goods dealer Afolabi Kazeem Michael, widely known as KC Luxury.

Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested KC Luxury on August 13, 2026, at Lagos's Murtala Muhammed International Airport as he prepared to board a flight to Paris.

Media personality Daddy Freeze faces questions over his KC Luxury connection and makes a fresh response to the controversy. Photo: daddyfreeze/kc_luxury

Source: Instagram

Authorities linked him to an international cocaïne traffïcking network after seizing 184.5 kg of hard drugs, valued at approximately $27–28 million, from a Lagos courier facility earlier that month. The consignment was reportedly bound for the UK and other destinations.

In an early reaction to KC Luxury's arrest, Daddy Freeze distanced himself from the suspect, claiming he had only come across KC Luxury through online research.

He advised the public to scrutinise public figures more carefully, warning that some may have "questionable character."

He stated:

"I don't know who KC Luxury is. So I had to start doing some digging."

CMC challenges Daddy Freeze's claim

That denial did not sit well with everyone. On August 17, a social media personality identified as CMC posted a video directly challenging Daddy Freeze's account, claiming knowledge of five to ten individuals who had received luxury watches and cars from KC Luxury.

CMC warned that those pretending not to know the arrested influencer were being dishonest, and he threatened to begin "dropping names" in an upcoming video.

Daddy Freeze reacts to CMC's threat of exposure

Attempting to humorously distance himself from the impending exposure, Daddy Freeze responded by branding CMC "problematic" and pointing to an incident in which KC Luxury allegedly counted items he had given out, suggesting the arrested dealer had effectively implicated those who received gifts from him.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on August 18, Daddy Freeze took a more comedic approach, declaring that he now knows absolutely no one in Nigeria except his mother.

"I no know anything, I no know am o. I no know, even CMC I no know CMC o," he said.

He also expressed concern that CMC's willingness to expose secrets would land people in trouble across Lagos, America, and beyond.

Watch the exchange between CMC and Daddy Freeze in the video below:

Netizens react to Daddy Freeze's denial and CMC's claims

Nigerians on social media were largely unconvinced by the performance.

@VictorwonderB23 wrote:

"People wey follow am spend the money supposed dey jail with am too."

@Thisizik commented:

"Na when you enter gbese you go sabii say you dey own your own"

@westory_aye noted:

"Freeze don chop, clean mouth asap"

@DennisBswift said:

"daddy freeze Shey you no go freez this time your expression tells us you collected from it nah."

@iroroghene_ observed:

"It's interesting that this guy is always found around these questionable people"

@Bigsix710823073 wrote:

"Just imagine waitin daddy freeze dey talk.....Oga if your hand clean just rest and let God judge, all this so called gifters way una dey gladly collect cars and luxury items from unknown billionaires, God go expose all of una soon"

Daddy Freeze responds to the growing controversy surrounding his denial of knowing KC Luxury. Photo: daddyfreeze/kc_luxury

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze mocks Baba Ijesha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze mocked Baba Ijesha after the actor welcomed a baby boy with CEO Luminee seven months after leaving prison. Daddy Freeze questioned the timing of the conception in an Instagram video, joking that the actor might have transferred the pregnancy via Bluetooth.

The broadcaster teased that the baby might also be premature while highlighting that Nigerian prisons do not recognise conjugal visits.

Source: Legit.ng