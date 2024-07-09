Idris Ahmed Gama, a Kano State Hisbah Board employee, was arrested for criticizing the detention of LGBTQ organization members

Kano state - Idris Ahmed Gama, an employee of the Kano State Hisbah Board, was arrested for criticizing the detention of members from a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) organization.

The Commander General of the Board, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, confirmed this during a press briefing in Kano on Monday, July 8.

He mentioned that the state government has prohibited any group or organization promoting LGBTQ rights.

The Hisbah agency has taken action against several groups purportedly supporting LGBTQ causes under the guise of empowerment initiatives.

Sheikh Aminu Daurawa emphasized that Kano State adheres strictly to Sharia and Nigerian laws, which prohibit same-sex marriages, as reported by The Punch.

He called on the public, religious leaders, traditional rulers, media, and other stakeholders to collaborate to combat the state's moral decadence.

Idris Ahmed Gama, the detained staff member, clarified that he was invited via WhatsApp to attend a workshop on women's empowerment, where a presentation on human rights was given, The Guardian reported.

He denied affiliations with any LGBTQ advocacy group and stated that his participation was solely at the Women Initiative for Sustainable Empowerment and Equality (WISE) invitation.

He said:

“I was personally invited and after the program, I was interviewed on how the police arrested LGBTQ members and I said it was a violation of human rights.”

Kano governor speaks against LGBT

Earlier, Kano governor Abba Yusuf declared a firm stance against any groups suspected of promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights within the state.

Yusuf's directive follows heightened tensions over alleged activities advocating for same-sex marriage.

The governor emphasized that the state government rejects any such agreement that could promote gay and lesbian activities, citing it as contradictory to the cultural norms and moral standards of Kano's people.

