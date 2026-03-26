Kano Hisbah Board arrested 22 individuals for alleged immoral conduct at a local hotel

Most arrestees, aged 12 to 19, raise concerns over underage access to hotel facilities

Hisbah vows to enforce compliance with Shari'a law amid public reports of misconduct

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kureken Sani, Kano State - Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board have arrested 22 persons, including a hotel manager, over alleged immoral conduct in Kano State.

The suspects were arrested at the Stephrica Guest Palace located at Kureken Sani in the Kumbotso local government area of the state.

Hisbah arrests 10 males, 11 females over immoral acts in Kano hotel. Photo credit: @NejeebBello

Source: UGC

The Deputy Commandant of the board, Dr. Mujahid Aminudeen, said the suspects comprised 10 males and 11 females, were arrested on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

As reported by The Punch, Aminudeen said the suspects were arrested during a raid on the hotel following intelligence reports.

The Hisbah commander said the operation was carried out after the board received credible information from members of the public.

“The suspects were arrested following intelligence reports from concerned residents that they were gathered in the hotel engaging in activities considered immoral.

“Regrettably, the 21 occupants are mostly teenagers, with ages ranging between 12 and 19 years. We are using this opportunity to warn hotel owners against allowing underage persons access to their facilities or face sanctions.”

Aminudeen said the identities of the suspects, including the hotel manager, would be disclosed after due legal processes are completed.

“The suspects will be charged in court upon conclusion of investigations.”

Aminudeen warned that Hisbah would continue to enforce compliance with moral standards as prescribed under Shari’a law.

Legit.ng reports that Hisbah is a moral police force tasked with enforcing Sharia law and ensuring public adherence to Islamic moral standards in many northern states.

Islamic police arrest 21 people over immoral acts in a Kano hotel.

Source: Original

Hisbah arrests Kano LG chairman in hotel raid

Recall that operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board arrested over 600 individuals during Sallah for various moral offences.

The Hisbah operatives recovered 66 missing children amid a crackdown on indecent dressing and immoral acts.

Aminuddin said Hisbah deployed 9,500 operatives to ensure cultural compliance during the Sallah celebrations.

Read more stories on Hisbah operations:

Hisbah dismantles fake holy muddy pool site

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a viral video showing crowds worshipping at a muddy pool in Kano’s Haye community sparked outrage after it was revealed that false claims of the site's holiness misled residents.

Many believed the water had healing powers due to a rumor that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) once stepped there, drawing people from far and wide.

The Kano Hisbah Board intervened swiftly, dismantling the site and warning the public against falling for such religious misinformation.

Source: Legit.ng