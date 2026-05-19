Kebbi Hisbah arrests man concealed in a bag at a married woman's home

The Community alerted authorities over suspicious late-night activity concerning an illicit affair

Suspects to face prosecution under Islamic law after investigation findings

Kebbi state - Officers of the Kebbi State Hisbah Board have arrested a man who was allegedly found concealed inside a “Ghana Must-Go” bag in the home of a married woman in the Badariya area of Birnin Kebbi.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in the early hours of Monday, has drawn attention in the community and prompted further investigation by the religious enforcement agency.

Hisbah Officers Arrest Man Hiding Inside “Ghana Must-Go” Bag In Married Woman’s Home

Source: Twitter

Residents raise alarm over suspicious movement

The Director of Sharia at the Hisbah Board, Sirajo Kamba, confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, residents became suspicious after observing a man enter the woman’s residence around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, May 18, and subsequently alerted the authorities, Punch reported.

“The residents suspected an illicit affair contrary to Islamic teachings, hence their decision to formally notify the authority,” Kamba said.

Hisbah officers uncover hidden suspect

Kamba explained that Hisbah operatives responded swiftly after receiving the report and proceeded to the location for investigation.

“Upon receiving the report, the Kebbi Hisbah Board swiftly deployed officers to investigate,” he said.

He added that although officers initially sought permission to search the premises, the woman denied that anyone was inside the house.

Suspect found concealed inside bag

The director stated that the situation changed after the woman eventually consented to a search of the residence.

“When officers arrived, they requested permission to search the house, but the woman initially denied that anyone was inside,” he said.

However, a thorough search reportedly led to the shocking discovery of the man hiding inside a “Ghana Must-Go” bag, Daily Trust reported.

According to Kamba, preliminary findings suggested that the two suspects were involved in a romantic relationship.

He further noted that both individuals allegedly admitted to the claims during questioning.

Kamba said the suspects would be charged to court and prosecuted under Islamic legal provisions following the completion of investigations.

Hisbah dismantles fake holy muddy pool site

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a viral video showing crowds worshipping at a muddy pool in Kano’s Haye community sparked outrage after it was revealed that false claims of the site's holiness misled residents.

Many believed the water had healing powers due to a rumor that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) once stepped there, drawing people from far and wide. The Kano Hisbah Board intervened swiftly, dismantling the site and warning the public against falling for such religious misinformation.

Source: Legit.ng