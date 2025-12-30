Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board arrested eight teenage girls and one young man over alleged involvement in “good evening” street activities

The suspects were apprehended during coordinated end-of-year raids across major roads and strategic locations in the metropolis

Hisbah authorities said investigations were ongoing and that the suspects would be charged in court after completion

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Kano state - Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board have arrested eight teenage girls and one young forover their alleged involvement in street wandering activities popularly known as “good evening” in parts of the Kano metropolis.

The Deputy Commander-General of the Hisbah Board, Dr Mujahideen Aminuddeen, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Kano State Hisbah have arrested eight teenage girls and one young man over their alleged involvement in street wandering activities. Photo credit: Hisbah Board

Source: Facebook

He said the suspects were apprehended during a special end-of-year operation conducted across major roads in the state capital.

According to him, the operation involved coordinated raids on several strategic locations, during which Hisbah operatives intercepted individuals allegedly engaging in the activity late at night.

Girls are paid 5,000 to 30,000

Dr Aminuddeen alleged that the girls were often patronised by wealthy individuals who reportedly conveyed them to different locations for social outings and entertainment, paying amounts ranging between N5,000 and N30,000.

He listed areas where the raids were carried out to include Zoo Road, Banana Island Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Lamido Crescent, Tukur Road, Lodge Road, Nassarawa Hospital Road, Magajin Rumfa Road, Sultan Road and Audu Bako Way.

The Hisbah official urged parents and guardians to take greater responsibility for the moral upbringing of their children to prevent them from engaging in social vices.

He added that investigations were ongoing and that the suspects would be charged in court upon completion of the probe.

Kano Hisbah has arrested eight teenage girls during late-night raids.

Source: Original

Hisbah arrests 20 Muslims for eating in public during Ramadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano State Hisbah Board recently arrested 20 Muslims for eating in public during Ramadan and apprehended five others for selling food during fasting hours.

The arrests aim to uphold the sanctity of the holy month, with all 25 suspects charged in a Sharia court.

Hisbah's operations, which began at the start of Ramadan, will continue throughout the month, targeting individuals breaking fasting rules and other offences.

Hisbah arrests 25 over same-gender marriage

In an earlier story, Legit.ng reported that officers of the Kano State Hisbah Board took action against a same-gender marriage ceremony in the northwest state.

The Islamic police arrested some persons for allegedly organising same-gender marriage in the state.

The Deputy Commander, Mujahedeen Aminudeen, shared more details about how the suspects were arrested at an event centre.

Kano gov't bans 'Hisbah' group

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano state has outlawed the “Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi” group after uncovering unauthorised recruitment, training and mobilisation of youths.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has declared all activities of the group illegal and directed security agencies to halt its operations and investigate its promoters.

Residents and members of the proscribed group had been warned that participation or support violated state law and could attract prosecution.

Source: Legit.ng