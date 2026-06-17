Hauwa’u Mukhtar has been sentenced to death for terrorism-related offences in Katsina State

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Mukhtar for allegedly smuggling ammunition to a bandit leader

Justice Bawale ruled evidence convincingly proved Mukhtar's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Katsina State - A woman identified as Hauwa’u Mukhtar has been sentenced to death by hanging after being found guilty of terrorism-related offences.

A Federal High Court in Katsina convicted Mukhtar on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit terrorism and aiding and abetting terrorist activities.

The Department of State Services (DSS) arraigned Mukhtar in court after she was arrested while allegedly attempting to smuggle ammunition to a suspected bandit leader.

The DSS operatives arrested her on September 16, 2023, at Jibia Motor Park in Katsina State.

As reported by Daily Trust, Justice A.B. Bawale delivered judgement sentencing Mukhtar to death.

Justice Bawale held that the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt through evidence, exhibits, and witness testimonies presented during the trial.

Mukhtar was found guilty on both counts and sentenced to death by hanging in line with the provisions of the Katsina State Penal Code Law, 2021.

According to TheCable, Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, said the woman was arrested attempting to transport 438 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition to one Ado, a notorious bandit kingpin, operating in Dunburum forest, Zamfara state.

Legit.ng reports that terrorist attacks have continued to plague Katsina State, causing widespread casualties, death, and kidnappings across the state.

Owo church attack: Court sentences 4 to death

Recall that Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced four suspects to death by hanging for the June 5, 2022 attack on a church in Owo, Ondo State.

The convicted men faced a nine-count terrorism charge filed by the Department of State Services over the attack that killed more than 40 worshippers.

A fifth defendant, Momoh Otuho Abubakar, was discharged and acquitted by the court after standing trial alongside the four convicted individuals.

Court sentences 4 terrorists to life imprisonment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja handed down life sentences to four Boko Haram terrorists following their guilty pleas.

Justice James Omotosho also convicted 14 other suspects, imposing prison terms ranging from 20 to 25 years.

The verdict reflects the Federal Government’s determination to prosecute terrorism offences and reinforce national security.

Source: Legit.ng