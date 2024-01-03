In line with Kano state’s adoption of the Sharia, Hisbah personnel have arrested a truck carrying 24,000 bottles of beer

According to Hisbah Director General, Alhaji Abba Sufi said the truck was confiscated from smugglers along Zaria Road on Tuesday night, January 2

The acting Assistant Commander General, Intelligent Crimes Dispatch Unit of the board, Fu’ad Dorayi, said the truck driver and two others were also arrested

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

No fewer than 24,000 bottles of assorted alcoholic beverages confiscated from smugglers at midnight have been seized by the Kano State Hisbah Board.

The board’s Director General, Alhaji Abba Sufi, said the truck was confiscated from smugglers along Zaria Road on Tuesday night, January 2, The Punch reported.

Truck driver and two others for carrying beer in Kano Photo Credit: @uzorngoladi

Source: Twitter

“The truck containing over 24,000 bottles of assorted alcoholic beverages was confiscated from smugglers along Zaria Road at midnight.”

Sufi explained that the Hisbah personnel have been proactive in enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against the smuggling of beer and other intoxicating substances into the state through its neighbouring state borders.

He commended the Hisbah personnel for collaborating with stakeholders in the crusade against beer smuggling into the state.

The acting Assistant Commander General, Intelligent Crimes Dispatch Unit of the board, Fu’ad Dorayi, said the truck driver and two others were also

An X user, Arewa guy, @Arewa_guy, shared a video of the arrest on his page.

Kano Hisbah plans marriage for TikToker Murja Kunya, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kano Hisbah planned to facilitate marriages for Kano TikTokers and also provide support for their business endeavours.

In an attempt to improve their moral values, Hisbah invited controversial TikToker, Murja Ibrahim Kunya and others to the Command’s headquarters for potential rehabilitation on Monday, November 6.

They were encouraged to bring their educational and business certificates to the meeting. The Commander-General of Hisbah board Sheikh Aminu Daurawa said the primary purpose of this gathering is to offer support to those interested in receiving assistance from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Sharia police change tack on influencers

Tiktoker Murja Kunya once ran afoul of Sharia police in Nigeria's northwest city of Kano, where "hisbah" units enforce Islamic law that runs alongside common law.

Earlier in 2023, the units detained Kunya and other influencers for racy media posts and parodies the agency deemed indecent.

But now the morality police are trying a softer approach to curb online celebrities like 24-year-old Kunya who they see as a moral risk in Nigeria's majority Muslim north.

Source: Legit.ng