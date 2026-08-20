A landslide struck a gold mining site in Zamboï, western Central African Republic, on Tuesday afternoon, August 18, killing more than 100 people

Rescue teams are still working at the site, with a miner on the ground saying more people remain buried under the rubble

At least 3 of the victims are Cameroonian nationals, with a local prosecutor pointing to the collapse of underground tunnels as the likely cause

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Yaoundé, Cameroon - More than 100 people have been killed after a landslide buried a crowd of workers at a gold mining site in Zamboï, a town in the western part of the Central African Republic (CAR) close to the Cameroon border, on Tuesday afternoon, August 18.

Adamou Abdon, mayor of the Cameroonian border town of Garoua-Boulaï, confirmed the incident to the BBC, saying that "107 lifeless bodies had been removed from the rubble" by the time he spoke. He added that rescue efforts were continuing and that the final death toll could climb higher.

Goldmine landslide in Zamboï, Central African Republic, kills more than 100 workers. Photo credit: @TigerSharkLover

Source: Twitter

Central African Republic goldmine landslide kills 100

Al Jazeera also reported on the tragic occurrence.

Videos that circulated online appear to show a large slope giving way and crashing down onto a group of people at the site, while others scrambled to escape.

A miner present at the scene, Cedric Mbango, described what unfolded to AFP: "The ground completely collapsed and buried people. As I speak to you, other people are still buried."

Among those confirmed dead are at least three Cameroonian citizens. Grégoire Mvongo, the governor of Cameroon's East Region, told state media that the bodies of the Cameroonian victims were being brought back home for burial, while arrangements were being made to treat those who suffered injuries at the site.

Survivors were transported to hospital in Baboua, a town roughly 50 kilometres from the mine, according to AFP.

CAR investigates deadly goldmine landslide

Authorities in the CAR have opened a formal investigation into the cause of the disaster. A statement from the public prosecutor in Baboua, quoted by AFP, said investigators believe "the collapse of several underground tunnels in which miners were operating" triggered the slide.

The region relies heavily on artisanal mining as a primary source of income for many households. The work is largely informal and carried out under dangerous conditions, with miners regularly exposed to serious health and environmental risks. Pits are frequently left unsealed, and heavy rainfall weakens the surrounding soil, making the area prone to exactly this kind of collapse.

Watch a viral X video of the deadly incident in the Central African Republic below:

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Source: Legit.ng