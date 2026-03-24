Kano State Hisbah Board arrested over 600 individuals during Sallah for various moral offences

66 missing children were recovered amid a crackdown on indecent dressing and immoral acts

Hisbah deployed 9,500 operatives to ensure cultural compliance during the Sallah celebrations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - The Kano State Hisbah Board arrested more than 600 people across the state during the recent Sallah festivities for various offences.

The Deputy Commander General of the Board, Dr Mujahiddin Aminuddin, said the offences ranged from indecent dressing to immoral acts.

Hisbah deploys 9,500 operatives to monitor morality and maintain Islamic values in Kano State. Photo credit: @NejeebBello

Source: UGC

Aminuddin said the Hisbah officer also recovered 66 missing children.

He explained that the arrests were part of efforts to safeguard morality and culture during the celebrations.

As reported by Daily Trust, Amunuddin made this known on Monday, March 23, 2026.

He said Hisbah deployed over 9,500 operatives across Kano to monitor the Sallah festivities.

Aminuddin said among those arrested were 275 youths for “indecent barbing,” 85 tricycle drivers for carrying female passengers by their side, 21 for wearing short knickers, and 286 women for indecent dressing.

According to Aminuddin, Sallah is a time for Muslims to seek forgiveness, not indulge in acts contrary to Islamic values.

The Hisbah commander, a local government chairman, was also arrested in a hotel.

“A local government chairman was also picked up in a hotel with children without parental consent. We later called all their parents and reunited them, and later released them.”

He mentioned other cases to include a husband and wife involved in violent thuggery, a youth accused of providing lodges for adultery and s0domy, a trader allegedly keeping weapons for thugs, and a sorcerer who married off a lady without her family’s approval.

“All these things are against our culture and tradition. We warn event centre proprietors not to host activities that go against our values, because Hisbah will not allow it. People should also help us by reporting wrongdoing so we can sanitize Kano.”

Kano Hisbah detains 600 during Sallah celebrations to safeguard morality.

Source: Original

Sharia law and Hisbah are not negotiable

Recall that Kano Islamic scholars rejected alleged United States pressure to abolish Sharia law and dismantle the Hisbah system.

The Ulama-led coalition said Sharia and Hisbah were constitutionally backed, applied only to Muslims.

The scholars warned that foreign pressure and misinformation could threaten fragile interfaith coexistence.

Hisbah dismantles fake holy muddy pool site

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a viral video showing crowds worshipping at a muddy pool in Kano’s Haye community sparked outrage after it was revealed that false claims of the site's holiness misled residents.

Many believed the water had healing powers due to a rumor that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) once stepped there, drawing people from far and wide.

The Kano Hisbah Board intervened swiftly, dismantling the site and warning the public against falling for such religious misinformation.

Source: Legit.ng